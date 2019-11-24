Cricket fraternity lauds Virat Kohli and company on winning Pink Ball Test

The cricket fraternity on Sunday came in unison to laud Indian skipper Virat Kohli and boys for clinching a crushing win by an innings and 46 runs in their first-ever day-night pink ball Test against Bangladesh and completing a two-match series whitewash at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

From the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to former Indian batsman Mohammad Kaif, all took to their social media handles to congratulate the hosts for winning their maiden Test match underlights.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, former Indian fast bowler Irfan Pathan hailed the pacers for winning the match for the hosts while also pointing out disappointing performance from Bangladesh.

"Doesn’t happen often in India when the spinners hardly roll their arm over in the test match. Well done #fastbowlers on winning the game For the team Disappointing cricket from Bangladesh to say the least #INDvsBAN #ishantsharma #umeshyadav #shami,"Pathan tweeted.

Admitting it was completely one-sided series, renowned commentator Harsha Bhogle wrote that the Indian team had been too good for Bangladesh in Test cricket at their own home turf.

"And there it is. Afraid it has been a one-sided series. India have been too good for their opponents at test cricket in this home season. Four years ago, against South Africa, India's spinners took 61 wickets to 9 for the quicks. In this series, spin got but 5 (none in this test) vs 33 to pace. The times, they are a changin'!" Bhogle tweeted.

Meanwhile, former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar tweeted, "Winning by spin is fun but winning by pace is more fun!#IndianCricket."

Former fast-medium bowler RP Singh lauded Virat Kohli and boys' unbelievable domination throughout their maiden pink ball Test.

"India batted less than 90 overs( a whole day's play) in one innings. Bangladesh could bat barely 70 overs in two innings. India would not have got second new ball even after bowling out Bangladesh twice! Unbelievable domination by @imVkohli and his mates! #INDvBAN #PinkBall," he tweeted.

The BCCI, on the other hand, confirmed that India have become the first team to win four Tests in a row by an innings margin.

"India win by an innings and 46 runs in the #PinkBallTest India become the first team to win four Tests in a row by an innings margin @Paytm #INDvBAN," the country's cricket board wrote.

Besides them, the members of the Indian cricket team also expressed their happiness on winning the two-match Test series against Bangladesh. Take a look:

Kolkata you have been amazing.

Privileged to be a part of the #PinkBallTest, was a great experience to play the game in front of a packed Eden Gardens crowd.

Earlier on Sunday, Umesh Yadav bagged a five-wicket haul while Ishant Sharma well-supported him with four wickets as India bundled out Bangladesh for 195 in their second innings to secure a massive win.

Resuming at an overnight score of 152/6 (32.1 overs), Bangladesh batsman Mushfiqur Rahim continued to frustrate the Indian bowlers and kept the hosts series sweep celebrations on ice.

However, Umesh Yadav first removed Ebadat Hossain for a duck before finally giving a sigh of relief to India by removing Mushfiqur for 74. Yadav then dismissed Al-Amin Hossain (21) on the first delivery of the 42nd over to wrap up Bangladesh's second-innings.

Eventually, Umesh finished the innings with the brilliant figures of five for 53 while Ishant Sharma ended with four wickets while conceding 56 runs.

On Saturday, Indian skipper Kohli (136) not only smashed his 27th Test century but also stitched a crucial 99-run partnership with Ajinkya Rahane (51) and 94-run partnership with Cheteshwar Pujara (55) as India declared their first innings at 347 for nine in reply to Bangladesh's lowly score of 106.