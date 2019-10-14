Cricket fraternity wishes Gautam Gambhir on 38th birthday

As cricketer-turned politician Gautam Gambhir turned 38th on Monday, the cricket fraternity came in unison to extend their warm wishes to the former Indian cricketer on his birthday.

Taking to their official Twitter handle, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) wished Gambhir a very happy birthday by sharing a throwback video of one of the former cricketer's memorable innings.

"A very Happy Birthday. Here's a throwback to one of his memorable innings in a run-chase against Sri Lanka in 2009 #HappyBirthdayGautamGambhir," the BCCI wrote on Twitter.

Sharing pictures from Gambhir's birthday bash, former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman tweeted,"Happy birthday @GautamGambhir. May all your birthday wishes and dreams come true. Have a fabulous year Gauti."

The International Cricket Council (ICC) also extend their warm wishes to the former Indian cricketer, who was one of only four players to have scored centuries in five consecutive Tests.

"One of only four players to have scored centuries in five consecutive Tests. Happy birthday Gautam Gambhir," the world's cricket governing body tweeted.

Mohammad Kaif, on the other hand, wrote, "Many more happy returns of the day @GautamGambhir. May you find fulfillment and happiness in all that you do."

Wishing Gambhir "a very happy birthday", Indian batsman Suresh Raina wrote that he hopes the cricketer-turned-politician continue to make a difference in millions of lives before wishing him a lot of success for the future endevours.

"Wish you a very happy birthday Gauti bhai @GautamGambhir. May you continue to make a difference in millions of lives & lots of success come your way!" Raina wrote.

Gambhir, who made his debut against Bangladesh in 2003, has appeared in a total of 147 One-Day Internationals (ODI) for India, amassing 5238 runs. He also featured in 58 Tests for the national side scoring 4,154 runs.

The former Indian batsman has also played in 154 matches for Team Kolkata in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and notched up 4,218 in it.

Gambhir won the East Delhi seat for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections by a margin of over three lakh votes to become the Member of Parliament for the very first time.