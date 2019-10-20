Cricket fraternity wishes Virender Sehwag on his 41st birthday

As Virender Sehwag turned 41 on Sunday, the cricket fraternity came in unison to extend their warm wishes to the former Indian opener on his birthday.

From the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to West Indies swashbuckling batsman Chris Gayle, all took to their social media handles to wish Sehwag "a very happy birthday".

Taking to its official Twitter handle, the country's cricket board exteded its greetings to 'triple centurion' Sehwag by posting a video of him from the memorable innings.

"Happy Birthday Mr. Triple Centurion @virendersehwag," the BCCI tweeted.

Describing Sehwag as "legend", Caribbean batsman Chris Gayle wrote, "Happy birthday legend, @virendersehwagwish you many more."

Wishing the former Indian opener a very happy birthday, veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh described Sehwag as the most dangerous batsman he had ever bowled to.

"Happy birthday to the most dangerous batsman I have ever bowled to @virendersehwag jeo Lala..modern day’s VIV Richards," he wrote.

Extending his warm wishes to Sehwag, Indian opener Mayank Agarwal thanked the former for his constant motivation.

"@mayankcricket Happy birthday @virendersehwag. Thank you for the constant motivation. And of course - the laughs. Have a great day! #HappybirthdaySehwag," Agarwal tweeted.

Meanwhile, out-of-favour batsman Suresh Raina and Kedar Jadhav also wished Sehwag on his special occassion.

"Happy birthday Viru bhai @virendersehwag. May you always be so full of life & humour. Wishing you the best always," Raina wrote.

Jadhav, on the other hand, wrote, "Happy birthday Viru paa Have a great year ahead @virendersehwag."

Regarded as one of the most destructive batsmen of all time, Sehwag has appeared in a total of 104 Tests and 25 ODIs for India scoring 8,586 and 8,273 runs respectively in it.

Sehwag also holds several records like becoming the highest Indian scorer in the longest format of the game with a knock of 319 against South Africa at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

During the same match, he also became the quickest batsman to reach the triple ton in the history of international cricket (reached 300 off only 278 balls). He also holds the record of being one of four batsmen in the world to have ever crossed 300 twice in Test cricket.