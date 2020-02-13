Cricket News: ICC Women's T20 World Cup: Complete schedule, squads, TV timings

The seventh edition of the 2020 International Cricket Council (ICC) Women's T20 World Cup is all set to take place in Australia from February 21 to March 8.

A total of ten teams namely Australia, Bangladesh, Pakistan, India, England, West Indies, South Africa, Thailand, Sri Lanka and New Zealand will battle it out for the coveted trophy over a period of 17 days.

While hosts Australia and the top seven other teams based on finishing positions from the 2018 ICC Women's World Twenty20 qualified automatically, the remaining two sides---Bangladesh and Thailand---were selected by the 2020 ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier.



For the first time in the history of the tournament, the Thailand women's cricket team has qualified for the showpiece event.

India are placed along with four-time champions Australia, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in Group A for the marquee tournament while Group B features England, South Africa, the West Indies, Pakistan and Thailand.

The 2020 edition of the tournament will also see the use of technology to monitor front-foot no-balls for all matches for the very first time at the Women's T20 World Cup.

Ahead of the tournament, let us take a look at the complete schedule and squads for the showpiece event:

SCHEDULE

February 21: India vs Australia (1: 30 p.m) at Sydney Showground Stadium, Sydney

February 22: West Indies vs Thailand (12: 30 p.m) at W.A.C.A. Ground, Perth

February 23: England vs South Africa (4:30 pm) at W.A.C.A. Ground, Perth

February 24: Australia vs Sri Lanka (11:30 am) at W.A.C.A. Ground, Perth

February 24: India vs Bangladesh (4: 30 p.m) at W.A.C.A. Ground, Perth

February 26: England vs Thailand (8:30 am) at Manuka Oval, Canberra

February 27: India vs New Zealand (8:30 a.m) at Junction Oval, Melbourne

February 27: Australia vs Bangladesh (1:30 pm) at Manuka Oval, Canberra

February 28: South Africa vs Thailand (8:30 am) at Manuka Oval, Canberra

February 28: England vs Pakistan (1:30 pm) at Manuka Oval

February 29: India vs Sri Lanka (1:30 p.m) at Junction Oval, Melbourne

February 29: New Zealand vs Bangladesh (4:30 am) at Junction Oval, Melbourne

March 1: South Africa vs Pakistan (8:30 am) at Sydney Showground

March 1: England vs West Indies (1:30 pm) at Sydney Showground

March 2: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh (4:30 am) at Junction Oval, Melbourne

March 2: Australia vs New Zealand (8:30 am) at Junction Oval, Melbourne

March 3: West Indies vs South Africa (1:30 pm) at Sydney Showground

March 3: Pakistan vs Bangladesh (2:00 pm) at Sydney Showground

March 5: Semifinal 1 (8:30 a.m) and Semifinal 2 (1:30 p.m) at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

March 8: Final (1:30 p.m) at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

Squads:

Australia

Erin Burns, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Rachael Haynes (vice-captain), Alyssa Healy (wk), Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Meg Lanning (captain), Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham.

Bangladesh

Ayesha Rahman, Fahima Khatun, Fargana Hoque, Jahanara Alam, Khadija Tul Kubra, Murshida Khatun, Nahida Akhter, Nigar Sultana, Panna Ghosh, Ritu Moni, Rumana Ahmed (vice-captain), Salma Khatun (captain), Sanjida Islam, Shamima Sultana, Sobhana Mostary.

England

Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Sophie Ecclestone, Georgia Elwiss, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones (wk), Heather Knight (captain), Nat Sciver, Anya Shrubsole (vice-captain), Mady Villiers, Fran Wilson, Lauren Winfield, Danni Wyatt.

India

Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodriguez, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Veda Krishnamurthy, Richa Ghosh, Tania Bhatia, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gaikwad, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy.

New Zealand

Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine (captain), Lauren Down, Maddy Green, Holly Huddleston, Hayley Jensen, Leigh Kasperek, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Katey Martin (wk), Katie Perkins, Anna Peterson, Rachel Priest (wk), Lea Tahuhu.

Pakistan

Aimen Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Ayesha Naseem, Bismah Maroof (captain), Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Iram Javed, Javeria Khan, Muneeba Ali, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Syeda Aroob Shah.

South Africa

Trisha Chetty (wk), Nadine de Klerk, Mignon du Preez, Shabnim Ismail, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Lizelle Lee, Sune Luus, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Dane van Niekerk (captain), Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase, Chloe Tryon (vice-captain), Laura Wolvaardt.

Sri Lanka

Chamari Atapattu (captain), Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Ama Kanchana, Hansima Karunaratne, Achini Kulasuriya, Sugandika Kumari, Harshitha Madavi (vice-captain), Dilani Manodara, Hasini Perera, Udeshika Probodhani, Sathya Sandeepani, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Shashikala Siriwardene, Umesha Thimashini.

Thailand

Nattaya Boochatham, Naruemol Chaiwai, Natthakan Chantham, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Rosenanee Kanoh, Suwanan Khiaoto, Nannapat Koncharoenkai (wk), Suleeporn Laomi, Soraya Lateh, Wongpaka Liengprasert, Phannita Maya, Ratanaporn Padunglerd, Thipatcha Puttawong, Chanida Sutthiruang, Sornnarin Tippoch (captain).

West Indies

Aaliyah Alleyne, Shemaine Campbelle (wk), Shamilia Connell, Britney Cooper, Deandra Dottin, Afy Fletcher, Cherry Ann Fraser, Sheneta Grimmond, Chinelle Henry, Lee Ann Kirby, Hayley Matthews, Anisa Mohammed (vice-capt), Chedean Nation, Shakera Selman, Stafanie Taylor (captain).

The Women's T20 World Cup matches will telecast on Star Sports Network, while the live streaming of the matches will also be available on Star’s streaming application Hotstar.