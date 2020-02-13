Posts disappear and captain isn’t informed, tweets Virat Kohli after RCB's recent social media antics

A day after Royal Challengers Bangalore removed profile pictures and posts from their various micro-blogging platforms, RCB skipper Virat Kohli on Thursday expressed his surprise over the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise's recent social media antics and informed that he had no idea about the move.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Kohli wrote," Posts disappear and captain isn’t informed @rcbtweets, let me know if you need any help."

Posts disappear and the captain isn’t informed. @rcbtweets, let me know if you need any help. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) February 13, 2020

Earlier, Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal had also taken to his social media handle and questioned the recent removal of RCB's profile picture and posts from their various micro-blogging websites ahead of the 2020 edition of the IPL.

"Arey @rcbtweets, what googly is this? Where did your profile pic and Instagram posts go?" Chahal tweeted.

Arey @rcbtweets, what googly is this? Where did your profile pic and Instagram posts go? — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) February 12, 2020

Meanwhile, former South African captain and Kohli's RCB teammate AB de Villiers had also expressed his surprise over the franchise's recent antics on social media.

"Folks at @rcbtweets, what’s happened to our social media accounts? Hope it’s just a strategy break," he had written.

Folks at @rcbtweets, what’s happened to our social media accounts? Hope it’s just a strategy break. — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) February 12, 2020

On Wednesday, the fans of the Bengaluru-based IPL franchise were left surprised when RCB deleted profile pictures of their various official social media handles. The franchise removed its profile pictures from its official Twitter handle and Facebook account besides also deleting all the posts from the team’s official Instagram account.

There are speculations that the RCB's recent move came as they have decided to change their name from the upcoming 13th edition of the IPL, which is slated to take place on March 29. It is widely expected that the word ‘Bangalore’ will be replaced by ‘Bengaluru’, but the franchise owners are still to make any official statement regarding the same.

Notably, the profile name on Twitter and Instagram accounts of RCB has been changed to Royal Challengers and there is no mention of ‘Bangalore’ anymore.

The RCB's move came a day after they roped in Muthoot Fincorp as their title sponsor in a three-year deal ahead of the upcoming edition of the IPL 2020.