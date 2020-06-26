'Cricket nuffy' Aaron Finch begins planning for 2023 World Cup in India

While uncertainity around International Cricket Council (ICC) T20 World Cup 2020 continues, Australian skipper Aaron Finch has revealed that he is constantly thinking about the prestigious event and has already started planning for the 2023 edition of the showpiece one-day tournament as well.

The 2023 one-day World Cup is slated to take place from February 9 to March 26 in India, while two T20 World Cups are also scheduled to take place before then.

The Men's T20 World Cup, which is scheduled to take place in October and November this year in Australia, is highly unlikely to go ahead as per plan due to coronavirus pandemic.The tournament could move from early next year to a 12-month delay to as far as 2022.

Australia made a semi-final exit in the 2019 World Cup, where they turned their one-day form around significantly heading into the showpiece event.

And Finch revealed that he, as a captain of the Australian team, is already nutting out how the side will need to go down the track to be successful in these three tournaments.

"I'm a cricket nuffy so you are always thinking about it, especially being captain and with what's coming up with the T20 World Cup, whenever that might be, and there's a couple of them and looking forward to the 2023 50-over World Cup in India.We are just in the processing of nutting out how we go about winning that, what we'll need to do down the track to be successful in those three tournaments," SEN Radio quoted Finch as saying.

Finch said that the team is looking forward to churn out a detailed plan--including deciding the structure of the side-for the World Cup in India.

"In the 50-over space it's about working back from that 2023 World Cup and really getting a detailed plan of how we think we'll have to win it, what's the structure of the side we'll need in India. Is it going to be two spinners, is it going to be an extra allrounder, and kind of work back from there," he said.

Australia's limited-overs captain Finch, who has also made his intentions clear of being part of the World Cup 2023, stressed that it is important to begin deciding the new players who can be a part of the squad so that they get enough time to prepare ahead of the tournament.

"[We need to] nut out what resources we'll need in terms of players. If there's someone new we identify who could perhaps have a big impact, how many games can we get into them over the next two and a half years to make sure they have enough experience so in a high-pressure semi-final you aren't going in hoping they'll do well, you know they have the form and enough experience behind them to make sure they are comfortable with international level," he stated.

Australia are slated to return to action with three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe, beginning August 9.