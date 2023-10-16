Cricket Officially Included As One Of Five New Sports In Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

The International Cricket Council (ICC) were thrilled with the confirmation that cricket will be part of sports programme of the Olympic Games in Los Angeles in 2028 (LA28). Cricket’s inclusion was formally ratified by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) today at the 141st IOC Session in Mumbai, following LA28’s recommendation last week.

The addition of cricket in the Olympics, for the first time since 1900, concludes a two-year process, in which the ICC worked extensively to develop an exciting proposal that supports the Olympic values and LA28’s mission to create an unparalleled experience for athletes, fans, partners and the local community. The Olympic Games is estimated to have an audience of more than 3 billion viewers across TV and digital platforms, representing a unique opportunity for cricket to engage new audiences and further boost the sport’s reach across the world, opening the door to a new generation of cricket enthusiasts.

The proposal from the Organising Committee of the Olympic Games Los Angeles 2028 (@LA28) to include five new sports in the programme has been accepted by the IOC Session.



Baseball/softball, cricket (T20), flag football, lacrosse (sixes) and squash will be in the programme at_ — IOC MEDIA (@iocmedia) October 16, 2023

Reflecting on the news, ICC Chairman Greg Barclay commented, “We are thrilled that cricket’s inclusion in the LA28 Olympic Games has been confirmed by the IOC Session today. To have the opportunity to showcase our great sport at the LA28 Games and hopefully many Olympic Games to come will be great for players and fans alike.

“I’d like to thank the International Olympic Committee and LA28 for their support and for their trust in our organization’s ability to deliver a world-class event and countless new Olympic fans from all over the world. The fact that the IOC confirmation of our selection occurred here in Mumbai, during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, is truly icing on the cake. The innings has just begun, and we can't wait to see where this incredible journey leads.”

Mithali Raj, former India captain and leading female run scorer of all time said: “It is so exciting that cricket is now an Olympic sport and will make its return at LA28. Players will get the chance to compete for an Olympic gold medal and be part of the games which will be so special. It’s also a chance for more fans around the world to enjoy our fantastic sport.”