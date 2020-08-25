Cricket South Africa’s culture camp comes to an end with new team identity, values solidified

Cape Town: A team culture camp organised for South Africa men’s cricket team has come to an end and a new team identity has been solidified.

The squad of 32 players had met in Skukuza from August 18 to 22, and it included the 16 contracted members of the national team as well as the High-Performance squad. The camp was aimed at bringing together players as well as the coaching and support staff of the national and High-Performance teams to align on objectives and plot the road ahead with a new cricket season not too far from beginning.

"I need to highlight that the planning for this camp began at the beginning of last season, the plan was to have this camp prior to the tour to Sri Lanka but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everything had to be put off," team manager Khomotso Volvo Masubelele said in an official release.

"The camp demonstrated that regular conversations and prioritizing the so-called `soft skills`work is as critical to the performance of the team as are the on-field strategies, training, and development aspects. The players also demonstrated a capacity to have the hard conversations and how to prioritize agreement and the need to listen to understand, rather than to respond," he added.

In the culture camp, the importance of values like belonging, empathy, respect were highlighted. Topics under discussion included the Proteas` team identity in their capacity as representatives of a diverse nation, the team environment as well as its performance both on and off the field. After vigorous, open, and honest conversations and consultation with the guidance of the camp`s facilitators, Mahlatse Mashua and Ruan Botha, the squad arrived at a synergised approach.

Proteas team culture camp squad: Aiden Markram, Andile Phehlukwayo, Anrich Nortje, Beuran Hendricks, Bjorn Fortuin, Daryn Dupavillon, David Miller, Dean Elgar, Dwaine Pretorius, George Linde, Glenton Stuurman, Heinrich Klaasen, Janneman Malan, Jon-Jon Smuts, Junior Dala, Kagiso Rabada, Keegan Petersen, Keshav Maharaj, Kyle Verryenne, Lungi Ngidi, Lutho Sipamla, Pieter Malan, Pite Van Biljon, Quinton de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen, Reeza Hendricks, Rudi Second, Senuran Muthusamy, Sisanda Magala, Tabraiz Shamsi, Temba Bavuma, Zubayr Hamza, Theunis de Bruyn.

Faf du Plessis was unable to join the team due to the birth of his second daughter, Zoey.