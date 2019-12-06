Cricket South Africa suspends CEO Thabang Moroe for alleged misconduct

Cricket South Africa (CSA) Chief Executive Officer, Thabang Moroe, has been suspended from duty with full pay, with immediate effect after allegations of misconduct against him.

The decision to put Moroe on precautionary suspension came after the reports received by the Social and Ethics Committee and the Audit and Risk Committee of the board related to possible failure of controls in the organization.

"The Board of Directors of Cricket South Africa (CSA) has taken a decision to put the Chief Executive Officer, Thabang Moroe, on precautionary suspension with pay, effective 06 December 2019, on allegations of misconduct, pending further investigations," the CSA said in a press release.

"The decision to place Thabang Moroe on precautionary suspension follows from the reports received by the Social and Ethics Committee and the Audit and Risk Committee of the Board related to possible failure of controls in the organisation," the country's cricket board

The CSA further confirmed that a forensic audit of critical aspects of the business and the conduct of management related to such aspects will be conducted by an independent forensic team during the course of Moroe's suspension.

Meanwhile, CSA president Chris Nenzani has been given the task to hold a discussion with former CEO Dave Richardson regarding the appointment of acting chief executive officer for the duration of Moroe's suspension.

"In the interim, the Board of Directors has mandated the Chairman to look at various options including holding discussions with Dave Richardson, the former Chief Executive Officer of the International Cricket Council (ICC), regarding the appointment of an Acting Chief Executive Officer for the duration of Thabang Moroe’s precautionary suspension," the CSA concluded.