Cricket World Cup 2019: Here are the matches washed out due to rain

The much-awaited Cricket World Cup 2019 match between India and New Zealand at Trent Bridge in Nottingham was called off due to rain on Thursday. It was the fourth game of the ongoing Cricket World Cup 2019 which has been called off due to rain. The other three washed out matches were Sri Lanka-Pakistan in Bristol, West Indies-South Africa in Southampton and Bangladesh-Sri Lanka in Bristol.

India and New Zealand have locked horns against each other seven times before Thursday's washed out match and the record is 4-3 in favour of New Zealand. The two teams last faced each other in 2003 and that match was won by India. In Cricket World Cup 2019, India are at third place in the points table after three matches. The Men In Blue have won two matches and one match has been abandoned. On the other hand, the Kiwis are currently sitting pretty on top of the points table with three wins and one abandoned game from four matches.

Here are other matches of Cricket World Cup 2019 which were abandoned due to rain

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, Bristol, June 7

The match was called off without a ball being bowled. Though it did not rain heavily on the match day, the precipitation was enough to force a delay of more than five hours and the outfield was too wet to play on. Pakistan and Sri Lanka have faced each other seven times in World Cups and Pakistan have won all the matches in World Cups against Sri Lanka. The two teams last faced each other in 2011 World Cup and Pakistan has won the match by 11 runs.

In Cricket World Cup 2019, Sri Lanka are currently at the fifth place in points table with four points in as many games. They have won one game, lost one and two matches ended in no result. On the other hand, Pakistan are languishing at 7th spot in points table with three points. The 1992 World Cup champion have won one match, lost two and one match has ended in no result.

West Indies vs South Africa, Southampton, June 10

The match between South Africa and West Indies was called off due to incessant rain after just 7.3 overs. Batting first, South Africa were 29 for two when the rain interrupted the play. The players walked off the field and waited for the rain to stop but it did not happen, forcing the umpires to split the points between the two teams. The two teams have faced each other six times in World Cups and South Africa have registered victory four times. In 2015 World Cup, South Africa had thrashed West Indies by 257 runs.

In the ongoing World Cup, West Indies are currently at sixth place with 3 points. They have played three matches and have won one, lost one and one match was abandoned. On the other hand, South Africa are at ninth place just above Afghanistan. They have played four matches and have lost three of them and one match was abandoned. The Proteas are yet to register a win in the ongoing World Cup.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Bristol, June 11

The match was called off without a ball being bowled due to relentless rain. This was the second match at Bristol which was washed out in a space of four days and Sri Lanka was the common team in both the matches. The two teams have faced each other three times in World Cups and Sri Lanka have won all the three matches. In 2015 World Cup, Sri Lanka had defeated Bangladesh by 92 runs.

In the ongoing World Cup, Sri Lanka are currently at fifth spot after four games with one win, one loss and two abandoned matches. On the other hand, Bangladesh are at seventh place with one win, two losses and one abandoned game after four matches.