World Cup 2019

Cricket World Cup 2019 Rewind: Aaron Finch's ton helped Australia hammer Sri Lanka

On this day in 2019, Australian captain Aaron Finch fired a brilliant knock to help his side thrash Sri Lanka by 87 runs in an International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup clash at The Oval.

Cricket World Cup 2019 Rewind: Aaron Finch&#039;s ton helped Australia hammer Sri Lanka
Image Credits: Twitter/@cricketcomau

The ICC took to its official Twitter handle and informed its followers that Finch smashed a 153-run knock on this day last year to help Australia post an imposing total of 334/7 to eventually help the side clinch victory.

The ICC took to its official Twitter handle and informed its followers that Finch smashed a 153-run knock on this day last year to help Australia post an imposing total of 334/7 to eventually help the side clinch victory.

"#OnThisDay last year, Aaron Finch's Fire 153 helped Australia post an imposing 334/7 against Sri Lanka in the ICC Men's @cricketworldcup.They won the game by 87 runs!," the world's cricket governing body wrote.

Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bowl first against Australia during the clash of the showpiece event.

Australia lost opener David Warner cheaply for 26 runs.

Skipper Finch then led from the front by hammering a blistering knock of 153 runs off 132 deliveries, including 15 boundaries and five sixes. 

Besides the century, the Australian captain also shared a huge 173-run partnership with Steve Smith (73) as Australia posted a score of 334 for seven in their stipulated 50 overs.

Glenn Maxwell (46 not out) was the another notable scorer for Australia.

For Sri Lanka, Isuru Udana, Dhananjaya de Silva bagged two wickets each, while Lasith Malinga chipped in with a wicket.

In reply, opener Dimuth Karunaratne (97) and Kusal Perera (52) not only scored a half-century each, but also shared a 115-run stand for the first wicket.

After the duo's departure, Sri Lanka batsmen failed to stitch partnership and were dismissed for 247 runs.

Mitchell Starc was the pick of the bowlers for Australia with figures of four for 55.

Kane Richardson claimed three wickets, while Pat Cummins and Jason Behrendorff took two and a wicket, respectively.

Australia made a semi-final finish in the 2019 ICC World Cup after slumping to an eight-wicket defeat at the hands of England in Birmingham.

