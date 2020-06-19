Cricket World Cup 2019 Rewind: Kane Williamson's ton guided New Zealand to dramatic win over South Africa

On this day last year, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson smashed a spectacular century to help his side clinch a dramatic four-wicket win over South Africa in the final over of an International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup clash at Edgbaston Cricket Ground.

The ICC took to its official Twitter handle and went down the memory lane to inform its followers that New Zealand sealed narrow win over South Africa in a rain-affected encounter of the World Cup 2019 on this day.

"#OnThisDay last year, a spectacular century from Kane Williamson saw Flag of New Zealand clinch a dramatic victory over South Africa in the final over of a rain-affected #CWC19 encounter," the world's governing body tweeted.

New Zealand won the toss and opted to bowl first during that clash of the prestigious event.

Opener Hashim Amla (83-ball 55) and Rassie van der Dussen (64-ball 67) both smashed a half-century each to help South Africa post a decent total of 241 for six in a match that was reduced to 49 overs per side due to rain.

Lockie Ferguson was the pick of the bowlers for New Zealand with his figures of three for 59, while Trent Boult, Mitchell Santner and Colin de Grandhomme all chipped in with a wicket each.

In reply, the Black Caps lost opener Colin Munro cheaply for nine runs before Martin Guptill too failed to convert a good start into a big score and was dismissed for 35 runs.

Subsequently, Williamson led from the front as he smashed an unbeaten knock of 108 runs off 138 balls, including nine boundaries and a six.

The New Zealand skipper also shared a crucial partnership of 91 runs with Colin de Grandhomme (47-ball 60) to help his side chase down the target in the last over with just three balls to spare.

For South Africa, Chris Morris bagged three wickets while Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi and Andile Phehlukwayo took a wicket each.

Williamson was declared 'Man of the Match' for his brilliant show with the bat.

New Zealand went on to make it to the final of the 2019 World Cup, only to see them losing to England on the basis of less number of boundaries scored after the Super Over of the summit showdown also ended in a tie.