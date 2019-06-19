Cricket World Cup 2019: Shikhar Dhawan ruled out with thumb fracture, Rishabh Pant to replace him

BIRMINGHAM: India opener Shikhar Dhawan has been ruled out of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 after failing to recover from the thumb fracture sustained earlier in the tournament. The Indian team manager, Sunil Subramaniam, confirmed the news to reporters during a press conference at the Ageas Bowl on Wednesday. The BCCI has put a request to the World Cup technical committee to allow Rishabh Pant, who linked up with the Indian team last week after being called up as cover for Dhawan, as the replacement in India’s squad of 15.

UPDATE- Shikhar Dhawan has been diagnosed with a fracture of the first metacarpal on his left hand following a ball impact injury during the team’s first match versus Australia at the Oval on 5th June 2019. — BCCI (@BCCI) 19 June 2019

Dhawan was hit by a ball from Pat Cummins during his century at The Oval on June 9, which forced him off the field for the duration of the Australian innings. He missed the next two matches, and India called up Pant as cover after the Australia game though they did not at the time name him as Dhawan’s replacement.

Dhawan’s place at the top of the batting lineup was taken by KL Rahul, who was bumped up from the middle order to open against Pakistan at Old Trafford last Sunday. Rahul scored a half-century.

India next play Afghanistan in Southampton on June 22.