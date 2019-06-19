close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Cricket World Cup 2019

Cricket World Cup 2019: Shikhar Dhawan ruled out with thumb fracture, Rishabh Pant to replace him

The Indian team manager, Sunil Subramaniam, confirmed the news to reporters during a press conference at the Ageas Bowl on Wednesday. 

Cricket World Cup 2019: Shikhar Dhawan ruled out with thumb fracture, Rishabh Pant to replace him

BIRMINGHAM: India opener Shikhar Dhawan has been ruled out of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 after failing to recover from the thumb fracture sustained earlier in the tournament. The Indian team manager, Sunil Subramaniam, confirmed the news to reporters during a press conference at the Ageas Bowl on Wednesday. The BCCI has put a request to the World Cup technical committee to allow Rishabh Pant, who linked up with the Indian team last week after being called up as cover for Dhawan, as the replacement in India’s squad of 15.

Dhawan was hit by a ball from Pat Cummins during his century at The Oval on June 9, which forced him off the field for the duration of the Australian innings. He missed the next two matches, and India called up Pant as cover after the Australia game though they did not at the time name him as Dhawan’s replacement.

Dhawan’s place at the top of the batting lineup was taken by KL Rahul, who was bumped up from the middle order to open against Pakistan at Old Trafford last Sunday. Rahul scored a half-century.

India next play Afghanistan in Southampton on June 22.

Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019Shikhar DhawanRishabh PrantDhawan World Cup
Next
Story

New Zealand vs South Africa, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Live Updates

Must Watch

PT8M20S

Speaker objects slogans like ''Jai Shree Ram'' and ''Jai Hind Slogan'' in W.B assembly