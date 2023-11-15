Cricket World Cup 2023 Closing Ceremony: Dua Lipa Set To Perform On Final Day In Ahmedabad

Popular singer Dupa Lipa is set to perform in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 opening ceremony before the final at Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad just before the final. The official broadcasters of the World Cup - Star Sports - announced the same on X (formerly Twitter). They posted a video of Dua taking some fun questions from Indian and New Zealand cricketers and wrote in the caption: "The Pitch is perfect as @DUALIPA joins the

@cricketworldcup spectacle taking questions from @klrahul @ShubmanGil #KaneWilliamson @dazmitchell47 & about the song she'd perform at the #CWC23 closing ceremony."

Dua Lipa, an artist of both English and Albanian descent, is renowned for her mezzo-soprano vocal range and disco-inspired sound, earning widespread praise from critics and the media. Her career has been adorned with awards, boasting six Brit Awards, three Grammy Awards, and two Guinness World Records.

It will be interesting to see which team reaches the final. Hosts India play New Zealand in the first semi-final in Mumbai on November 15. The next day Temba Bavuma's South Africa meet Pat Cummins-led Australia in the second semi-final. The winners will play the final.

All eyes will be on Rohit Sharma's men in the first semifinals. India have not reached final of the World Cup since 2011, the last time they won the title. That edition of the World Cup was also played in Indian subcontintent. Back then, MS Dhoni and Co beat Australia, Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the knockout stages and final respectively to win the title.

Team India have not won a single ICC tournament since 2013 when Dhoni's team won the Champions Trophy in England. Rohit and Co hope to change that on the night of November 19 in Ahmedabad.