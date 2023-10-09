trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2673109
CRICKET WORLD CUP 2023

England vs Bangladesh Weather Update From Dharamshala: Rain Likely To Play Spoilsport

While there's a 50% chance of precipitation during the afternoon, it's not expected to disrupt play significantly.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Oct 09, 2023, 08:57 PM IST
The ODI World Cup 2023 is in full swing, and cricket fans are eagerly anticipating the clash between England and Bangladesh at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Tuesday, October 10. After a disappointing loss to New Zealand, defending champions England are looking to make a strong comeback in this crucial fixture.

Weather Forecast

The warm-up games leading up to the tournament were marred by rain, but the early matches of the marquee event have been fortunate with weather conditions. For the England vs. Bangladesh clash, the weather forecast for Dharamsala is quite promising. While there's a 50% chance of precipitation during the afternoon, it's not expected to disrupt play significantly. Cricket enthusiasts can breathe a sigh of relief as the skies are likely to remain clear for most of the game.

The match is scheduled to start at 10:30 AM (IST), with players enjoying pleasant temperatures ranging from 21-23°C. Humidity will be around 57%, ensuring comfortable playing conditions. Importantly, dew is not expected to be a factor in this game as it is predicted to subside by 6 PM local time.

Pitch Report

Turning our attention to the pitch conditions at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, it's worth noting that low scores have been a recurring theme here. In the first ODI World Cup 2023 match played at this venue, Bangladesh bowled out Afghanistan for a mere 156 and successfully chased the target within 35 overs with six wickets in hand. The grassy pitch in the first innings made batting challenging, but conditions eased somewhat during the second innings.

Although the boundaries at this venue are relatively small, historical data suggests that runs have been hard to come by. The average first innings score at this ground is just 169. In five ODIs played here, teams chasing have emerged victorious in four instances. Consequently, the captain who wins the toss may opt to bowl first, given the favourable chasing record at this ground.

