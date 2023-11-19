As India and Australia engage in a fierce battle in the Cricket World Cup 2023 final at the renowned Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Anushka Sharma, the wife of Virat Kohli, passionately supported Team India as her husband and captain Rohit Sharma took to the crease. Despite a promising beginning, both Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma were dismissed, thanks to Australia's exceptional fielding prowess.

Anushka Sharma was seen wearing a floral print white maxi dress with smalll bue flowers with a peplum midriff. On the other hand, Athiya Shetty looked chic in a casual look with brown pleated pants white bodycon top and an oversized baby pink patterned shirt.

Meanwhile Ravindra Jadeja's wife Rivaba Jadeja chose a tri-coloured saree in hues of green and orange and Ritika Sajdeh was seen wearing a off-white playsuit and a sling bag in tow while cheering for the men in blue.

Anushka, Athiya, Ritika, Rivaba and Prithi have arrived at the Narendra Modi Stadium. #INDvsAUSfinal pic.twitter.com/Y320nduQFP — Daily India (@DailyIndiaX) November 19, 2023

Nonetheless, don't miss the footage capturing Anushka Sharma, Ritika Sajdeh, Athiya Shetty, and other enthusiastic supporters cheering on Team India from the stands.

Virat Kohli's dismissal, after scoring 54 runs, was bowled by Cummins, leaving the stadium in stunned silence. Anushka Sharma looked baffled with Athiya in shock.