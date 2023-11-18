Mohammed Shami, who has made his name in the entire country with some sensational cricket in the ongoing Cricket World Cup 2023. His mother was immensely proud of the pacer and she has prayed for India's victory in the World Cup final set to be played on Sunday (November 19) against Australia. Anjum said, "My son should bring glory to our country and our It is my prayer that the Indian team brings the World Cup. I also thank the government for the efforts started by the Yogi government to build a stadium in my village and we are very happy."

Shami comes from a village of Sahaspur Alinagar, where the Uttar Pradesh government has announced plans to build a cricket stadium following the pacer's outstanding performance in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023. The campaign is spearheaded by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath following Shami's incredible seven-wicket haul against New Zealand, which guaranteed India a place in the tournament final.

The Yogi Adityanath government of Uttar Pradesh has given a gift to the Indian cricket team's brilliant bowler Mohammed Shami just before the final match of the World Cup. The Yogi government is going to build a mini stadium in the village of Shami, who took 7 wickets alone in the semi-final match against New Zealand. (Cricket World Cup 2023 Final: Pat Cummins Aims To 'Silence' Ahmedabad Crowd)

The atmosphere is of happiness among Shami's family members and the people of the village. Everyone was seen praising this step of Yogi government. Now everyone's eyes are on the final match of the World Cup on 19th November. The final match will be played between India and Australia in Ahmedabad, Indian fans are expecting a great performance from Shami in the final match also.