WC Final: SHOCKING Security Breach As Palestine Supporter Runs Into Ground, Tries To Hug Virat Kohli - WATCH

As he made a beeline for Virat Kohli, the Palestinian supporter attempted to embrace the Indian player, who appeared visibly shocked by the unexpected intrusion.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Nov 19, 2023, 03:26 PM IST|Source: Bureau
In an unprecedented incident at the World Cup Final today, a Palestine supporter managed to breach security and invade the cricket pitch during the high-stakes World Cup 2023 final match between India and Australia. The shocking intrusion occurred while Indian top-order batsmen Virat Kohli and KL Rahul were at the crease, leaving the players and fans stunned.

The intruder, donned in a read and white t-shirt that bore a bold message, sprinted onto the field, displaying the words 'Stop Bombing Palestine' on the front and 'Free Palestine' on the back. His unexpected appearance momentarily halted the crucial final showdown between the two cricket powerhouses.

As he made a beeline for Virat Kohli, the Palestinian supporter attempted to embrace the Indian player, who appeared visibly shocked by the unexpected intrusion. Security personnel swiftly rushed onto the field to apprehend the intruder, and the match was temporarily halted to address the security breach.

The incident raises serious questions about the effectiveness of the security measures in place for such high-profile events. The ease with which the supporter reached the pitch has left organizers and fans alike concerned about the safety protocols at major sporting events.

The interruption also led to a brief pause in the game, with players taking the opportunity to regroup and security personnel ensuring the safety of everyone present. The World Cup Final, already a highly anticipated and tense affair, will now be remembered for this shocking security lapse. The incident highlights the need for comprehensive security assessments and measures to ensure the safety and integrity of major sporting events in the future.

