Glenn Maxwell played one of the greatest ODI knocks of all time when he smashed an unbeaten 201 off just 128 deliveries to take Australia to a terrific win over Afghanistan in the Cricket World Cup 2023 match. That win also gave Australia a place in the semi-finals. Maxwell's knock will be remembered for the ages as it came after the five-time champions were 7 down for just 97 on the board in the chase of 292 runs. Pat Cummins played a good hand at the other end, providing stability with a calm 12 runs off 68 balls, that included just one boundary.

It was a complete Maxwell show and one of the rare events in cricket when the sport becomes a one-man spectacle.

Maxwell's wife Vini Raman, whose roots are in India, was at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai to watch the match. She witnessed her husband play one of the best knocks of his life. Vini posted two Instagram Stories, one for his hundred and one for the double hundred

Check out Vini Raman's Instagram Story for husband Glenn Maxwell below:

Maxwell also became the first batter in the history of ODIs to have scored a double hundred in a chase. Maxwell made a post on X (formerly Twitter) a day after the knock and said that he is feeling overwhelmed by all the messages he has received since the last night. He also praised Cummins who played a good hand with him in the record partnership vs Afghanistan. "Pretty overwhelmed with all the love. Thank you so much to everyone that has sent messages. @patcummins30 was amazing out there! Sorry I knocked back a couple. Time to get back to dad duties," wrote Maxwell.

Maxwell also smashed 10 sixes in the innings which is the fifth-most by any batter in a World Cup. At the same time, Maxwell's 201* is second-fastest in 128 balls behind Ishan Kishan who hit it in 126 deliveries. This is also the third-highest individual score in the history of the World Cup.