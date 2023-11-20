Team India lost the final of Cricket World Cup 2023 on Sunday night in Ahmedabad, leaving a county of billions disheartened. This is yet another knockout game or a final that has broken team's momentum in the last 3 ODI World Cups. India's trophy drought continues as they have not been able to win a single ICC tournament since 2013. Fans remembered MS Dhoni, who won India as many as 3 ICC World Cups across format, after loss to Australia. After the heartbreaking Sunday night, for the Indian team and fans, the wait just prolonged.

There is no doubt that this Indian team deserved a title. One bad day in the office and the momentum gained in the last ten matches was gone. It went in the match that mattered, the final. But that is also a worrying trend that needs a solution. India have consistently lost semi-finals and final in the last four years.

India reached the semi-final of the World Cup 2015. Lost to Australia. Reached the semi-finals of 2019 World Cup. Lost to New Zealand. Made it to the final of the first World Test Championship (WTC) final, lost to New Zealand. Reached another WTC final in 2022 and lost to Australia. Not to forget, India lost semi-finals to West Indies of T20 World Cup in 2016 and 2022.

India have lost just 4 out of 28 matches in the last three Cricket World Cups. Three of those losses have come in the semi-finals and finals.

This is something that needs changing. The stat reflects that while India have build a strong squad for the World Cups and have played well too but they have lacked the mentality needed for the knockouts.

Losing in the semis and final have become a trend for Indian team. A fresh approach is needed with ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 not too far away. The next ICC tournament in USA and West Indies will be India's another attempt to end the trophy drought. It is kind of upsetting that with just ten strong teams in international cricket, Indian team has failed to win the World Cups. Despite being such a strong board and team, the results have not come. The cabinet, unfortnately, awaits the silverware.