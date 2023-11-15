WATCH: The Virat Kohli Shot That Brought Up His 50th ODI TON In the 1st Semi-Final Of Cricket World Cup 2023 Vs New Zealand

Virat Kohli was at his brutal best in the Cricket World Cup 2023 semifinal match vs New Zealand at the Wankhede cricket ground in Mumbai. Virat struck 117 off 113 deliveries that included 9 fours and 2 sixes respectively. He came in to bat at the fall of the first wicket with scorecard reading 71. This hundred was special too as Virat went past the great Sachin Tendulkar to score his 50th ODI hundred.

Virat had equalled Sachin's record of 49 hundreds in the format in the game vs South Africa. He could not get to his 50th in the next match vs Netherlands but it did not take a long time for the Indian star to reach the landmark of 50th ODI hundred.

Virat was on 98 and his century-reaching shot was a flick to the deep backwards square leg as he ran a quick two to complete the milestone.

Watch the shot that got Virat Kohli his 50th ODI hundred:

Moment Virat Kohli hits 100 and celebrate _

.

.#ViratKohli_ | #IndiaVsNewZealand | #INDvsNZ | #IndianCricketTeam | The Man | Kiara | Retired | 50 ODI | Dhanashree | The God | #SachinTendulkar the legend | Run Machine | the myth pic.twitter.com/t8dFyQ4UVY — Bigg Boss Gossip_ (@BiggBossGossip_) November 15, 2023

Kohli broke a plethora of records on his way to the record hundred. KThe 35-year-old cricketer also went past Tendulkar's tally of 673 runs, which was earlier the most runs scored by a batter in single edition of the ODI World Cup. Kohli has crossed 700 runs in the World Cup, becoming first man to do so in a single edition. Kohli has also become the first batter to score 8 fifty-plus scores in World Cup.

The 117 Kohli made is also Kohli's highest individual score in the World Cup semi-finals.

It was wonderful to see Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma's reaction as well. She was present at the stadium to cheer for Team India and Anushka got to witness husband reach the milestone in Mumbai. She sent down some flying kisses to Kohli after he got to the hundred. Kohli acknowledged that but not before he bowed down in front of Sachin Tendulkar after the ton. Not to forget, David Beckham was also present there in the stands as the UNICEF ambassador and got to witness the historic cricketing moment.