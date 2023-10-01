Cricket World Cup 2023: Not Virat Kohli, Shadab Khan Names THIS Batter As 'Most Dangerous' In Team India Lineup

Cricket World Cup 2023: The ODI World Cup is all set to begin this month in India and all teams are set to battle it out for the prestigious trophy. As all cricketers get set to display their best in the marquee tournament, Pakistan's all-rounder Shadab Khan revealed his favourite bowler and batter from the hosts nation's lineup.

Interestingly, Shadab Khan did not pick Virat Kohli as his favourite batter from the Indian cricket team lineup. He named Rohit Sharma as his favourite justifying how difficult it gets infront of the Indian captain to bowl once he gets set. It is true that once Rohit Sharma gets going, not many bowlers like to volunteer to their captain that they want to face him then.

When asked about his favorite batter from India lineup, Shadab Khan said, "As a batter, I really like Rohit Sharma. He’s very difficult and dangerous to bowl to once he’s set. Among the bowlers, I like Kuldeep because I’m also a leg-spinner. It’s very difficult to bowl on flat tracks in these conditions."(Cricket World Cup 2023: Yuvraj Singh To Rohit Sharma; Top Performances In Tournament History - In Pics)

Watch the video here:

Rohit Sharma's 2019 World Cup Performance

Rohit Sharma scored 648 runs in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup. The 'Hitman' of Indian batting was in his prime during the 2019 World Cup in England and Wales. The right-hander went on an unprecedented run, topping the run charts with 648 runs in nine matches at an average of 81.00 and a strike rate of 98.33. He scored five centuries and one fifty in the tournament, including a knock of 140 against arch-rivals Pakistan, which is considered as one of the finest knocks in WC history. Rohit became the only batter ever to smash five centuries in a single World Cup. But despite that, he could not win a World Cup for India. (With ANI inputs)