Veteran Pakistani cricketer Inzamam-ul-Haq has tendered his resignation from the position of Chief Selector for the Pakistan cricket team, amid the team's lacklustre performance in the ongoing cricket World Cup in India. Inzamam-ul-Haq is also facing scrutiny due to allegations of his shareholding in "Yazo International Limited," a company associated with player agent Talha Rehmani. This revelation has sparked concerns about potential conflicts of interest, particularly as Rehmani represents several prominent Pakistani cricketers, including Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and Shaheen Shah Afridi. Additionally, questions have been raised about whether Inzamam's dual roles as Chief Selector and shareholder in a company representing top cricketers might influence player selection decisions. Notably, this controversy unfolds against the backdrop of significant disagreements between the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and players concerning central contracts.

Inzamam's Abrupt Resignation

On a fateful Monday, Inzamam-ul-Haq made the surprising decision to submit his resignation as the chief selector of the Pakistan cricket team. The cricketing world was left in shock as this announcement came in the midst of the highly anticipated World Cup 2023.

Inzamam cited "clash of interest" allegations as the reason behind his resignation. Allegations had surfaced that he had engaged in conversations with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), which prompted him to take this drastic step.

Conflict of Interest and Financial Ramifications

Inzamam's resignation is not just a matter of personal choice; it has significant financial implications for the PCB. Reports emerging from Pakistan suggest that the board may need to compensate Inzamam with a substantial sum of approximately PKR 15 million. This payment would be equivalent to a monthly salary of 2.5 million rupees, paid out over six months.

The situation is further complicated by Inzamam's association with "Yazo International Limited," a company owned by prominent cricketers' agent Talha Rehmani. This connection has raised concerns due to Rehmani's representation of several leading Pakistani cricketers, including Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and Shaheen Shah Afridi. Adding to the complexity is the revelation that Rizwan also co-owns the same firm, intensifying suspicions of potential conflicts of interest.

Mediating the Central Contract Dispute

Before the World Cup commenced, the PCB faced significant discord with the players regarding the central contract. The players, led by some of the very individuals represented by Inzamam's agent, were contemplating boycotting commercial activities during the tournament. Their key demand was a share of the money that the PCB received from the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Inzamam played a pivotal role in mediating this contract dispute, pledging to resolve the matter within 48 hours. His intervention successfully led to the resolution of the standoff, with all the players' demands being met.

Inzamam's Departure and Its Shadows

Inzamam-ul-Haq's involvement in the central contract controversy, as well as his potential conflicts of interest, have cast a long shadow over his previous role as the chief selector. The abrupt resignation comes as a significant blow to Pakistan cricket during a crucial international tournament.

In the midst of criticism and questions surrounding his actions, Inzamam expressed his readiness to cooperate with the PCB's inquiry, emphasizing that he had no connection with the player agent company in question.

As the committee conducts its investigation, Inzamam remains hopeful for a future role in Pakistani cricket, highlighting his unwavering commitment to serving the country. The coming days will provide clarity on this matter as the cricketing world closely watches the developments.

The 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup has been marred by Pakistan's on-field struggles and off-field controversies. Inzamam-ul-Haq's resignation as chief selector, prompted by allegations of a "clash of interest," has further heightened the drama. The cricketing fraternity now awaits the results of the PCB's inquiry, hoping for a resolution that will restore focus on the game and the team's performance in the tournament.