Irfan Pathan Shares Old Reports Of Attack On Indian Team In Pakistan After PCB Lodges Complaint With ICC Over Crowd Behavior

After Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) lodged a complaint with the International Cricket Board (ICC) after section of crowd at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi stadium allegedly hurled abuses at the Pakistani players, former India pacer Irfan Pathan shared some old reports which reveal how Indian players were attacked while playing on 2003-04 tour of Pakistan. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Irfan wrote that when he toured Pakistan with the Indian team for the first time in 2003-04, he received a lot of love from the fans. But there would be some bad experiences as well. However, the Indian team did not cry about these untoward incidents and put all their focus on winning games for India.

Irfan shared the news reports along with a picture of him showing umpire Simon Taufel a mark on his face after being hit by an object while playing an ODI vs Pakistan in Pakistan. Irfan wrote, "I m still saying it happens. There were many good fans were there who chanted Balaji Zara dheere chalo with love before this trip. But this incident happened too. we moved on and focused on winning rather than crying abt it."

The reason why Irfan has shared the old reports is that he thinks a team touring another country should only focus on the cricket and move past these crowd chants and ill behaviour of a few.

Take a look at post made by Irfan on X:

I m still saying it happens. There were many good fans were there who chanted Balaji Zara dheere chalo with love before this trip. But this incident happened too. we moved on and focused on winning rather than crying abt it. pic.twitter.com/k6rEgtrf1w October 19, 2023

Pakistan team after being outplayed in the Cricket World cup 2023 game by India in Ahmedabad, cribbed about the match feeling like a BCCI event. PCB director of cricket Mickey Arthur said that Pakistan team had no support at the stadium and the DJ at the ground even did not play 'Dil Dil Pakistan' , which may not be an excuse for the loss but it did play a role in the game.

In complete contrast, the Pakistan team had received warm welcome in Hyderabad where they stayed for ten days or so. The crowd cheered Pakistan in the two matches vs Netherlands and Sri Lanka in Hyderabad. India is known for its hospitality for the guests and the Pakistani team is being received with a lot of respect wherever they are going, to the hotels or restaurants in the city that they are staying.