MUHAMMAD RIZWAN

Fans Compare MS Dhoni's Army Insignia Incident And Muhammad Rizwan's Gaza Tweet, Ask ICC To Intervene

This incident highlights the fine line between politics and sports. It also underlines the complexities surrounding players expressing political views in the age of social media.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Oct 11, 2023, 05:43 PM IST|Source: Bureau
In a surprising turn of events, Pakistan's wicketkeeper-batsman, Muhammad Rizwan, dedicated his remarkable century to the people of Gaza after Pakistan's historic victory against Sri Lanka in the ongoing World Cup 2023. This unexpected move has sparked heated debates and backlash, especially from Indian cricket fans who are quick to draw parallels to a past incident involving former Indian captain MS Dhoni.

The Political Outcry

Rizwan's post-match tweet, where he expressed solidarity with the residents of Gaza, took the cricketing world by storm. He thanked the Indian audience for their support, but this statement quickly turned into a political endorsement that many found inappropriate in the realm of sports. A fan questioned the impact of such statements on the Gaza residents and urged Rizwan and his team to contribute more substantially to the Palestinian cause.

Outpour of Criticism

Rizwan's tweet received harsh criticism from various quarters, with some users suggesting that he should actively participate in the Gaza conflict if he feels so strongly about it. The debate escalated as netizens questioned whether a sportsperson should be allowed to express political views on a global platform like Twitter.

The Dhoni Comparison

The mention of MS Dhoni's 2019 incident resurfaced in this controversy. Back then, Dhoni was asked to remove an army insignia from his wicketkeeping gloves during the World Cup. Indian cricket fans are now asking whether Rizwan's case should be treated similarly. However, there are crucial differences to note - Rizwan made his comments off the field on his personal social media account, whereas Dhoni's issue involved equipment used during the game.

ICC's Stance

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has strict rules against cricketers making political and religious statements during ICC events. However, Rizwan's statements were made off the field on his private social media, which means he may not face any immediate action from the governing body.

Impact on Upcoming Matches

While Rizwan's comments have sparked debate and controversy, the Pakistani cricketer's performance on the field cannot be ignored. His brilliant unbeaten century led Pakistan to an extraordinary victory in their World Cup match against Sri Lanka. Pakistan's next challenge awaits them in a high-voltage clash with arch-rivals India at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 14, and this controversy may well hang over that encounter.

The Bigger Picture

This incident highlights the fine line between politics and sports. It also underlines the complexities surrounding players expressing political views in the age of social media. The Dhoni angle serves as a reminder of a similar instance in the not-so-distant past, emphasizing the need for consistent regulations and policies for such situations.

