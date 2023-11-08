The race for the Cricket World Cup 2023 semi-finals is heating up. With Australia clinching a terrific come-from-behind win over Afghanistan, it gave second life to New Zealand and Pakistan. Had Afghanistan beaten Aussies, they would have jumped to 10 points with one more game left. It would have made the semis chances for Black Caps and Men In Green even tougher.

What is the the scenario on Points Table?

India (table-toppers), South Africa and Australia have qualified for the semi-finals. In fact, SA will play AUS in the semis as they are set to finish as the number 2 and 3 sides in the standings. The number 2 plays 3 in the semis while number 1 meets the number 4 in the knockout stage. India, that means, will play whoever grabs the number 4 spot. So, it could be either India vs New Zealand or Pakistan or Afghanistan in the other semi-final clash. Netherlands also have an outside chance but it looks highly unlikely.

How can we see an India and Pakistan match happening?

Pakistan have 8 points from 8 matches. They have one more left. They must win their last match, which is against England, to strengthen their chances of going to semis. But before that, they must hope and pray that either New Zealand lose to Sri Lanka on Thursday or the match gets washed out in Bengaluru. They also need South Africa to thrash Afghanistan by big margin. If all these scenarios come true, we will see India playing Pakistan again and this time in the semi-finals.

Where will India play Pakistan in semis, if this match becomes a reality?

As per the schedule, the first semi-final will take place on November 15. This first semi-final will be between number 1 in the table with the number 4. That means this is the semifinal match India will be playing. However, if Pakistan become the fourth team to qualify for the semis, then Mumbai will not host this match. In a release, ICC had stated that "If India qualify for the semifinals, they will play in Mumbai unless playing against Pakistan, in which case they will play in Kolkata." What's the reason? One cannot tell for sure. But former PCB chiefs had shown their lack of interest in flying to Mumbai to play the matches.

If India and Pakistan are playing in the semi-final, the match will take place at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The other semi-final between South Africa and Australia will then be played in Mumbai. One is not sure whether the dates will also change for these games.