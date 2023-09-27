Cricket World Cup 2023: Naveen-ul-Haq Announces Shocking Retirement At 24 Years Of Age, Check Reason Here

Cricket World Cup 2023: In a piece of shocking news, Afghanistan cricketer Naveen-ul-Haq has informed that the World Cup in India will be his last ODI cricket for his country. The pacer who is just 24 years old at the moment announced his retirement through an Instagram post.

"It has been an absolute honour to represent my country would like to announce my retirement from ODI format at end of this World Cup and will continue to wear this blue jersey in t20 cricket for my country it hasn’t been an easy decision to make but to prolong my playing career had to take this tough decision would like to thank @afghanistancricketboard. And all my fans for their support and unwavering love," wrote the Afghanistan pacer.

Naveen wrote in his caption that to prolong his career, he has taken the shocking decision to retire at the age of just 24. Naveen has been called up for the World Cup in India, which begins on October 5. He was not a member of the Afghanistan team that competed at the Asia Cup. In addition to his duties with the national team, the 24-year-old has held a prominent position in franchise leagues all over the world. (Cricket World Cup 2023: Babar Azam's Pakistan Team Receive Warm Welcome Upon Arrival In Hyderabad, Watch VIDEO Here)

The cricketing world is abuzz with anticipation as the bitter rivalry between Virat Kohli and Naveen Ul Haq is set to be rekindled in the ICC World Cup 2023. This clash promises to be "bigger than India vs Pakistan," as fans eagerly await the showdown between these two fiery competitors. While their feud had its genesis in a heated encounter during IPL 2023, it remained dormant during the Asia Cup due to Naveen's omission from the squad. However, Afghanistan's recent announcement of their 15-member World Cup squad has brought Naveen back into the spotlight and reignited this intense cricketing rivalry.

Afghanistan's ODI World Cup 2023 Squad

Hashmatullah Shahidi(C) Rahmanullah Gurbaz(WK) Ibrahim Zadran Riaz Hassan Rahmat Shah Najibullah Zadran Mohammad Nabi Ikram Alikhil Azmatullah Omarzai Rashid Khan A Rahman Mujeeb Ur Rahman Noor Ahmad Naveen-ul-Haq Fazalhaq Farooqi Reserve Players Gulbadin Naib Sharafudin Ashraf Farid Ahmad Malik.