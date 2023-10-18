New Mom Sanjana Ganesan Shares First PIC Post Pregnancy, She Is Working Hard To Regain Shape; See Photos

Mrs Jasprit Bumrah Sanjana Ganesan shared her first pic post pregnancy as she aims to get back to her fittest best. Sanjana is currently enjoying the motherhood days, which keeps her away from cricket coverage. With husband Bumrah on national duty, playing the Cricket World Cup 2023, Sanjana is at home taking care of their son Angad. The star cricket presenter has also started working out at home.

Sharing a photo on Instagram, Sanjana said that she is clicking this photo after taking a short break from mother duties. She wrote in caption: "Took 10 seconds off from the new mom life to take this selfie. v proud of self. ps: don’t ask what I’m doing with my arm, we can’t all be perfect."

In her Instagram Story, Sanjana clicked a selfie in an oversized t-shirt and gym tights. She is also seen sporting a new look. Sanjana confirms in the story that she now sports a 'mom chop' haircut. That haircut ensures the mother's long hair does not disturb the baby when he or she is her arm.

In the same story, Sanjana tells the world that she is working out to get fitter but also wants to eat 3 full pizzas.

Take a look at the pics of Sanjana Ganesan below:

Bumrah had taken a short break from Asia Cup back then to go and be with his wife for the delivery of the baby. Upon the arrival of a healthy baby, whom they named as 'Angad', Bumrah returned to Sri Lanka to join the Team India squad. The arrival of a baby has brought luck for the cricketer as he has been on a song since his comeback from the injury. Bumrah is bowling brilliantly in the ongoing tournament, having taken 8 wickets in 3 matches. His bowling average is 11.62, which says a lot about how good he has been in this tournament.

Bumrah's wife Sanjana may opt to stay away from the television for some time as her baby will need her love and affection in the initial years. Sanjana is also a Digital Presenter with International Cricket Council (ICC) and may start working from home, interviewing cricketers over the internet.