Cricket World Cup 2023: Official Anthem Featuring Ranveer Singh To Release On THIS Date

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is set to feature in the official anthem of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 whuch is set to take place in India this year. Titled ‘Dil Jashn Bole’ the anthem is composed by music composed Pritam.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter) the International Cricket Council (ICC) shared the first poster of the anthem. ICC wrote, “The greatest cricketing Jashn is almost here, 12pm IST tomorrow! #CWC23.” (Cricket World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill To Virat Kohli; India Batters With Highest Average In ODIs This Year So Far - In Pics)

Checkout the post here:

The greatest cricketing Jashn is almost here, 12pm IST tomorrow #CWC23 pic.twitter.com/eF7n7Qa30w ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) September 19, 2023

The poster features actor Ranveer Singh donning a maroon suit. He accessorized his look with a matching hat and shades. The official anthem of ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 will be out on September 20.

Reports also suggest that wife of Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, Dhanashree Verma is also likely to feature in the official anthem of the Cricket World Cup 2023.

Dhanshree Verma Chahal likely to feature in the ICC anthem for the 2023 World Cup. pic.twitter.com/sfM10zxXuR — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 19, 2023

The World Cup will begin on October 5 with a match between England and New Zealand in Ahmedabad and the final will be played on November 19. India will start its campaign with a match against Australia in Chennai on October 8. India will also play arch-rivals Pakistan on October 14 at Ahmedabad. (Cricket World Cup 2023: Pakistan Vs New Zealand Match In Hyderabad Behind Closed Doors Due To THIS Reason)

Ten teams will feature in the biggest Cricket World Cup which will be played across 10 venues. Netherlands and Sri Lanka earned their way into the event through qualifiers. However, it will be the first time that two-time champions West Indies will be missing this event. The event will have 48 matches in 46 days.

Indian squad for World Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj.

Talking about Ranveer’s work front, he will be next seen in director Farhan Akhtar’s next action thriller film ‘Don 3’. (With ANI inputs)