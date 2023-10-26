Cricket World Cup 2023 Pakistan Vs South Africa Predicted Playing 11: Fakhar Zaman To Play? Shadab Khan DROPPED? Check Here

Pakistan will be under immense pressure when they take on a rampant South Africa in Match 25 of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 at the M Chinnaswamy stadium in Chennai on Friday. This is a huge game for Pakistan who have lost three back-to-back clashes in the competition this year. After starting the tournament with wins vs Netherlands and Sri Lanka, Pakistan have completely lost their way, playing outdated cricket.

Captain Babar Azam has been slammed by cricket pundits back home, some even calling for his removal from the leadership position. The critics have pointed out several flaws in the squad with the chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)'s technical committee Misbah-ul-Haq even saying that he suggested some changes in the World Cup squad but Babar outrightly denied to accept them and went to India with his choice of players.

In India, Babar will have to make do with the 15 he has got in the squad. Chennai, which is likely to be a slow and low track, will force Pakistan to make a couple of changes for South Africa.

Nawaz in place of Shadab

Shadab Khan, leg-spin bowling all-rounder of Pakistan, is terribly out of bowling form. He is likely to be replaced by left-arm orthodox option of Mohammad Nawaz, who had missed the last match due to fever. The fact that Shadab rarely turns the ball and is more of a T20 bowler who keeps it wicket to wicket has troubled him in the longer format.

Fakhar back for Imam

Fakhar Zaman's injury is a concern. Otherwise, he will surely replace the out-of-form Imam-ul-haq in the playing 11. The left-arm batter is healing his knee injury. He appears to have recovered from it. But how match fit he is, is the question. Fakhar attended the practice session in Chennai on Wednesday. A final call on his selection could be taken on Thursday. The Pakistani media is also reporting that if Fakhar is not fit, he is likely to be replaced by Abrar Ahmed.