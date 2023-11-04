The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 has been nothing short of a roller-coaster ride, with unexpected turns, thrilling matches, and jaw-dropping performances. In a must-win game, Pakistan faced off against New Zealand, and the stakes couldn't have been higher. With their victory, Pakistan breathed new life into their semifinal hopes while also securing South Africa's passage to the next stage of the tournament. Let's break down the points table to understand the current scenario.

Points Table Update

With this vital victory, Pakistan jumped to the 5th spot on the points table with eight points from eight games. However, they are still behind New Zealand due to a difference in net run rate. Afghanistan, despite their earlier success, is also at eight points. Australia and South Africa, with 12 points each, have booked their spots in the semifinals.

The Top Four

India leads the pack, remaining unbeaten with a perfect record of seven wins from seven matches. They are at the top with 14 points and a fantastic net run rate of +2.102. Australia follows closely behind with eight points and a net run rate of +0.970.

South Africa's remarkable performance throughout the tournament has earned them 12 points, securing their place in the semifinals. New Zealand, despite a mixed campaign, sits in the fourth spot with eight points.

The Thrilling Encounter

In a high-scoring encounter at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, Pakistan emerged victorious by 21 runs in a rain-affected game using the DLS method. New Zealand posted a formidable total of 401-6 in their allotted 50 overs, with standout performances from Rachin Ravindra (108) and skipper Kane Williamson (95). Mohammad Wasim Jr was the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan, claiming three crucial wickets.

Pakistan's chase was led by Fakhar Zaman, who remained unbeaten on 126 off just 81 deliveries, and captain Babar Azam, with 66 not out. The pair stitched together a partnership that was too good for New Zealand to break. Pakistan managed to reach 200-1 in just 25.3 overs, securing the crucial win that kept their semifinal dreams alive.