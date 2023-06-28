Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifiers: Sri Lanka And Zimbabwe Favourites To Qualify, All You Need To Know About Super Six Stage, Livestreaming, TV Timings, Schedule

The Super Six stage of the ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifiers tournament will begin on Thursday in Zimbabwe with only the top two teams qualifying for the World Cup 2023 in India later this year. After the league stages, hosts Zimbabwe and 1996 champions Sri Lanka are the only two teams to carry forward 4 points into the Super Six after maintaining an all-win record.

Hosts Zimbabwe (Four wins in four matches, eight points), West Indies (two wins, two losses in four matches, with four points) and the Netherlands (three wins and a loss in four matches, six points) took the top three positions from Group A, while Sri Lanka (Four wins in four matches), Oman (Two wins and two losses in four matches, four points) and Scotland (Three wins in four matches, six points, six points) progressed from Group B.

All points won against opponents that progressed from the group stage will be carried forward. In the Super Six each team will play the sides they did not meet in the group stage and the top two will both progress to the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.

Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka will each take four points through to the Super Six, while Scotland and the Netherlands will take two points into the next stage.

The full standings before Super Six stages the following…

The four teams who did not reach the Super Six stage will remain in Zimbabwe and compete in the playoffs.

ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Super Six Schedule

Thursday, 29 June: Zimbabwe v Oman, Queen’s Sports Club

Friday, 30 June: Sri Lanka v Netherlands, Queen’s Sports Club

Saturday, 1 July: Scotland v West Indies, Harare Sports Club

Sunday, 2 July: Zimbabwe v Sri Lanka, Queen’s Sports Club

Monday, 3 July: Netherlands v Oman, Harare Sports Club

Tuesday, 4 July: Zimbabwe v Scotland, Queen’s Sports Club

Wednesday, 5 July: West Indies v Oman, Harare Sports Club

Thursday, 6 July: Scotland v Netherlands, Queen’s Sports Club

Friday, 7 July: Sri Lanka v West Indies, Harare Sports Club

Sunday, 9 July: Final, Harare Sports Club

Here’s all you need to know about ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Super Six Stages…

When will ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Super Six Stages get underway?

The ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Super Six Stages will begin with a clash between Zimbabwe and Oman on Thursday, June 29.

Where will ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Super Six Stages be played?

The ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Super Six Stages matches will be played at the Harare Sports Club and Queen’s Sports Club in Bulawayo in Zimbabwe.

What time will the ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Super Six Stages start?

The ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Super Six Stages matches will start at 1230pm IST. The toss for the matches will take place at 12pm IST.

How can I watch ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Super Six Stages matches LIVE on TV in India?

The ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Super Six Stages matches will be telecast LIVE on Star Sports Network in India.

How can I livestream ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Super Six Stages matches in India?

The ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Super Six Stages matches will available for livestreaming on Disney+ Hotstar website and app. They will also be available on Fancode website and app.

(with ANI inputs)