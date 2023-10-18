Cricket World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma Bowls Off-Spin Ahead Of India vs Bangladesh Clash, Video Goes Viral - Watch

Cricket World Cup 2023: As Team India get set to take on Bangladesh on Thursday (October 19) in Pune, captain Rohit Sharma was seen bowling in the nets during the practice session under the supervision of Ravichandran Ashwin. With no batter in the top five bowling frequently, India's XI has few choices for part-time bowlers. While Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were occasionally utilised in the past, none of them had bowled an ODI delivery in more than six years.

Watch the video here:

India skipper and opener Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock and Trent Boult are the big movers in the top 10 of the ODI Rankings' in the latest update released on Wednesday.

The strong performance from South Africa opener Quinton de Kock and India captain Rohit Sharma during the World Cup have pushed them higher in the ODI Batting Rankings. The Proteas opener started the tournament with consecutive hundreds but missed an opportunity to climb even closer to the top spot after he was dismissed for 20 runs in South Africa's 38 runs loss against Netherlands. (India Vs Bangladesh Cricket World Cup 2023 Weather Update: Will IND Vs BAN Match Get Cancelled In Pune Due To Rain?)

De Kock has risen three spots to the third place in the ODI batting rankings, leaving behind his teammate Rassie van der Dussen at the fourth spot. Rohit Sharma has made an even bigger jump of five places to sixth after his scintillating 131-run knock against Afghanistan followed by 86 runs against India's arch-rivals Pakistan.

Coming back to Sharma's bowling, as a part-time off-spinner, Rohit has delivered crucial overs for the Indian cricket team and his IPL teams as well. His bowling often provides a valuable option for team captains. While not a frontline bowler, he has taken wickets at crucial junctures, surprising opponents with his turn and variations. Rohit's bowling complements his batting prowess, making him an all-round asset in limited-overs cricket. His ability to chip in with wickets adds depth to the team's bowling arsenal, further solidifying his reputation as one of India's most versatile cricketers.