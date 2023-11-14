Cricket World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma Opens Up On 2019 Semifinal Heartbreak Ahead Of India vs New Zealand Semifinals, 'Past Is Past...'

As the cricketing world eagerly awaits the clash between India and New Zealand in the 2023 ODI World Cup semifinal, Rohit Sharma, the captain of the in-form Men in Blue, shares his insights on the upcoming match and reflects on the past, emphasizing the importance of staying focused on the present.

Rohit Sharma said, "I've played a lot of cricket here. The toss is not a factor at the Wankhede". pic.twitter.com/feL32BPozr — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 14, 2023

Rohit's Perspective on the Past

Rohit Sharma addressed the lingering memory of India's semifinal loss to New Zealand in the last World Cup, stating, "In the back of your mind, you know what has happened in the past, but what has happened in the past is the past." He emphasized the team's commitment to concentrating on the current moment rather than dwelling on past setbacks.

Present Focus

With the semifinal against New Zealand on the horizon, Rohit stressed the team's focus on the present campaign, stating, "What you can do today and tomorrow is what we usually talk about. I don't think there is much debate or talk about what happened 10 years ago or the last World Cup."

Comparisons with Past Triumphs

Addressing comparisons with India's previous World Cup victories in 1983 and 2011, Rohit highlighted the generational shift, saying, "For us, the current crop of players are very much into what can happen today. I don’t see them talking about how we won the last World Cup or the first. The focus is on how they can get better and what are the things they need to improve. The focus is always on the present."

Rohit Sharma's Praise for New Zealand's Consistency

In a separate interview, Rohit Sharma lauded New Zealand's consistency in ODI World Cups, acknowledging them as one of the most disciplined teams. He commended their smart cricket and understanding of the opposition, recognizing their consistent performances in reaching semis and finals since 2015.

Unbeaten Streak and Confidence

With India's unbeaten streak in the tournament, Rohit expressed confidence but acknowledged the challenge New Zealand poses. India defeated New Zealand earlier in the group stage, but Rohit is aware that knockout matches have a different dynamic.

No Set Mantra for Captaincy

Rohit Sharma, who has been exceptional both as a captain and a batsman in the World Cup, shared insights into his leadership style. He emphasized the importance of role clarity and backing players, giving credit to coach Rahul Dravid for supporting players like Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul, who made comebacks after injury layoffs.

Rohit's Singular Focus on World Cup Glory

As India's journey in the World Cup 2023 approaches its pinnacle, Rohit Sharma remains singularly focused on winning the title. With a remarkable personal performance, scoring 503 runs in 9 matches, he downplayed personal milestones, stating, "Right now, it is just business and pure business of getting the job done for the team."

Reflection After November 19

Rohit Sharma hinted at reflecting on his journey after November 19, once the World Cup concludes. He emphasized the high-profile nature of the tournament and the team's commitment to displaying good cricket.

Acknowledging Rahul Dravid's Role

In a final salute to India's head coach Rahul Dravid, Rohit Sharma credited him for the team's success in the 2023 ICC World Cup. Praising Dravid's support for players like Iyer and Rahul, Rohit highlighted the importance of role clarity and giving players the freedom to perform.