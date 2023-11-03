The dressing room fielder of the match award has become quite an event for the Indian cricket team as well as the fans. The medal has passed many hands, from Virat Kohli to Ravindra Jadeja to KL Rahul to Shreyas Iyer. On Thursday night after India beat Sri Lanka by a massive margin of 302 runs, the prestigious medal was won again by Shreyas Iyer.

Iyer took two catches in the game, helping Mohammed Siraj and Ravindra Jadeja dismiss Sadeera Samarawickrama and Dilshan Madushanka respectively. He was a livewire in the field, stopping some runs too. Iyer accepted the medal from Rahul after a big announcement that took place.

The best fielder of the match announcement has also gained a huge fan following. India's fielding coach T Dilip has come up with many creative ideas to announce the fielder of the match. He once used a TV set to flash the name of the medal winner. The other time, the players got to know the medallist with the big screen at the stadium revealing the name and last time, the spidercam brought the slate on which the best fielder's name was written.

Afte Sri Lanka game, another unique announcement was made as the legendary Sachin Tendulkar came on the TV placed inside the Wankhede dressing room and announced the winner.

Watch the fielder of the match ceremony here

Sachin Tendulkar announced Shreyas Iyer as the best fielder of the match.



Shreyas is now the 2nd one after KL Rahul to win the medal 2 times.#ShreyasIyer pic.twitter.com/v6obQnmYBz November 3, 2023

Sachin also had a message for the team. He asked each and every member of the team to give his best during the World Cup. The 2011 World cup winner said that he could see how the medal has brought the team together and is motivating them to do well collectively. Sachin also remembered the 2003 campaign and told the current members of the team about the paper on which every team member of the 2003 squad would sign before going out to play. That paper had 'I can and we can' written on it. Sachin wished the team all the best for the future games.

India have qualified for the semi-finals. But they need to remain in the top two. This is to ensure they are playing the fourth team in the last four, who are usually the ones who have had a tough time reaching the knockout stage. For that, India must beat South Africa on November 5 in Kolkata.