Cricket World Cup 2023 Semifinals: Who Will Team India Face, & Where Will Semifinal Game Take Place?

In the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, the semifinalists have been confirmed, setting the stage for intense clashes and a potential face-off between India and New Zealand in a repeat of the 2019 edition. Hosts India, finishing at the top of the group stage, will lock horns with New Zealand in the first semifinal at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, on Wednesday, 15 November. The clash promises to be a spectacle, with India aiming to avenge their 2019 semifinal loss to the Kiwis. The match kicks off at 2 pm IST, and cricket enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating the showdown.

2019 CWC Semis: NZ win vs. IND



2023 #CWC Semis: Time to settle the score _#Hitman and Co are all set to reverse that heartbreaking defeat 4 years ago.



South Africa vs Australia: Battle for the Finals

On the following day, Thursday, 16 November, cricket fans will witness the battle between South Africa and Australia at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, in the second semifinal. South Africa, finishing as the second-placed team in the group stage, will look to secure their spot in the final. The match begins at 2 pm IST, and the competition is expected to be fierce.

Road to the Final: India/New Zealand vs South Africa/Australia

The winners of these two semifinals will advance to the grand finale, scheduled for Sunday, 19 November, at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The anticipation is palpable as the cricketing world eagerly awaits the crowning of the 13th edition's champion.

No Bronze Medal Match: A Clear Path to Glory

Notably, there won't be a third-place bronze medal match, heightening the intensity of the semifinals and underscoring the 'win or go home' nature of the knockout stage.

Proteas Eyeing 'Double' Glory

For South Africa, this World Cup presents an opportunity for a national 'double' after the Springboks' triumph in the 2023 Rugby World Cup. The Proteas are determined to bring home another title, adding to the nation's sporting achievements.