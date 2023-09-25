trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2667072
Cricket World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka Cricket's Desperate Efforts To Salvage Wanindu Hasaranga's Fitness

Wanindu Hasaranga's hamstring injury has proven to be a stubborn adversary.

In a race against time, Sri Lanka's cricket fraternity is holding its collective breath as star spinner Wanindu Hasaranga battles a persistent hamstring injury. The injury, sustained during last month's Lankan Premier League playoffs, has cast a shadow of uncertainty over his participation in the upcoming ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 in India. Sri Lanka Cricket's medical panel head, Arjuna de Silva, has revealed that desperate measures are being taken, including consultations with foreign doctors, to determine whether surgery is required, a move that could potentially sideline Hasaranga for at least three months.

The Lingering Injury:

Wanindu Hasaranga's hamstring injury has proven to be a stubborn adversary. Forced to sit out Sri Lanka's recent Asia Cup campaign, his absence was felt keenly as the team finished as runners-up. With the World Cup opener against South Africa looming on October 7 in Delhi, time is running out for the talented right-arm spinner to regain fitness.

Consulting Foreign Experts:

Sri Lanka Cricket's medical team is leaving no stone unturned in their quest to salvage Hasaranga's participation. Arjuna de Silva, the head of the medical panel, has confirmed that foreign doctors are being consulted to assess the necessity of surgery. The gravity of the situation has been emphasized, with de Silva indicating that it's highly unlikely Hasaranga will be fit for the World Cup if surgery is required.

Exploring Alternative Options:

Recognizing Hasaranga's pivotal role in the team's bowling attack, Sri Lanka is actively exploring alternative strategies to ensure his presence, at least in crucial matches. Their course of action will depend on the opinions of the consulting doctors and the severity of Hasaranga's injury.

The Consequences of His Absence:

Should Wanindu Hasaranga be sidelined for the entire World Cup, Sri Lanka's bowling resources would be severely depleted. His exceptional performances on the global stage, including being the leading wicket-taker in the last two ICC Men's T20 World Cups and topping the wicket charts in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier, underscore his importance to the team's success.

Countdown to the World Cup:

Sri Lanka is among the two teams yet to finalize their squad for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, with the submission deadline set for September 28. The uncertainty surrounding Hasaranga's availability adds an extra layer of complexity to their selection process.

