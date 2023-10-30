In the world of cricket, there are fans, and then there was Uncle Percy. Percy Abeysekera, affectionately known as Uncle Percy, wasn't just a fan; he was an icon, a living legend who dedicated his life to supporting Sri Lankan cricket. His incredible journey as a superfan began in 1979 when Sri Lanka made its debut in the ODI World Cup in the West Indies. From that moment on, his unwavering love for the game and his nation's cricket team knew no bounds.

My condolences to the family of UNCLE PERCY. Srilankan cricket's biggest fan is no more. If Srilanka lost or won, He was always happy. Indian team had lot of respect towards him. pic.twitter.com/HCp3c9ocN8 October 30, 2023

The Enduring Legacy of Uncle Percy’s Support for Sri Lankan Cricket

Uncle Percy's passion for cricket took him on numerous journeys as he followed the Sri Lankan team to various cricketing destinations, both near and far. His iconic presence at stadiums, proudly waving the Sri Lankan national flag, became an integral part of the team's support system over the years. His enthusiasm was infectious, and his love for the game was unwavering. However, in recent months, Uncle Percy's health had been declining, and the cricketing community recognized his invaluable contribution to the sport. Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) honoured him by presenting a generous sum of Rs. 5 million to support his health and well-being. SLC Secretary Mohan De Silva personally handed over the cheque, a gesture that demonstrated the profound respect and gratitude of the entire cricketing community.

Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma also paid a visit to Uncle Percy at his residence during the Asia Cup 2023 in Colombo. It was a moment of mutual respect between a cricketing legend and one of the most passionate fans the game has ever known.

The Cricketing Community Mourns Uncle Percy’s Unfortunate Demise

The news of Uncle Percy's passing sent shockwaves throughout the cricketing fraternity. Players, legends, and fans from around the world joined in an outpouring of condolences and heartfelt tributes. Among those expressing their grief were former Sri Lankan cricket superstar Sanath Jayasuriya, Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan, and former Sri Lanka cricketer turned commentator Russel Arnold.

Sanath Jayasuriya’s Heartfelt Tribute

Sanath Jayasuriya, an icon in Sri Lankan cricket, took to Twitter to share his feelings, saying, “It is with great sadness that I heard our beloved Uncle Percy has met his maker. You were the first superfan, and for all of us, you will always be special. RIP.”

Russel Arnold’s Fond Farewell to a Close Friend

Russel Arnold, who shared a close bond with Uncle Percy, posted a heartfelt picture of the two together on social media. He captioned it with a simple yet poignant “RIP #unclepercy” accompanied by sad emojis. The depth of their friendship was evident, and Russel's words spoke volumes about the loss felt by the cricketing community.

Irfan Pathan’s Respectful Condolences for Sri Lanka’s Biggest Fan

Irfan Pathan, an Indian cricketer with a deep respect for Uncle Percy, expressed his condolences and wrote, “My condolences to the family of UNCLE PERCY. Sri Lankan cricket’s biggest fan is no more. If Sri Lanka lost or won, he was always happy. The Indian team had a lot of respect towards him.” Uncle Percy's spirit and enthusiasm transcended borders and were respected and cherished by cricketers worldwide. Uncle Percy's passing marks the end of an era in the world of cricket. His legacy as one of the most devoted and passionate supporters of the game will live on in the hearts of cricket fans and players, serving as an inspiration for generations to come.