Cricket World Cup 2023: THIS Former India Coach Wants Arshdeep Singh For Tournament

Punjab Kings left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh made an impressive international debut for India last year. Arshdeep was part of the T20 World Cup 2022 team which managed to reach the semifinal stage. While he has picked up 50 wickets in T20I cricket already, the left-arm pacer is yet to pick up a single wicket in 3 ODI matches till.

However, former India coach Sanjay Bangar wants the Indian selectors to pick Arshdeep Singh for the upcoming Cricket World Cup 2023. The Indian selectors have already announced the squad for the Asian Games 2023 and Arshdeep Singh has been selected for the tournament, which is expected to clash with the World Cup, starting on October 5 in India.

Bangar chose to pick Arshdeep Singh in his 15-member squad ahead of the likes of Shardul Thakur, Prasidh Krishna or even Mukesh Kumar. In an exclusive conversation with Star Sports, former India cricketer Sanjay Bangar revealed his preferred 15-player squad for the upcoming ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.



Arshdeep Singh becomes the 2nd fastest Indian to complete 50 T20i wickets! pic.twitter.com/mtBApXvv7a — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 20, 2023

With a strategic focus on creating winning combinations, Bangar’s chosen squad reflects a balance of specialist talents across various cricketing dimensions. He emphasized the importance of assembling a squad that embodies cohesion and versatility, aligning with the demands of the prestigious tournament.

Speaking exclusively to Star Sports, former India cricketer Sanjay Bangar spoke on who his preferred 15 for the upcoming ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup would be, he said “For the World Cup, the way I have chosen my squad is focused on combinations. The combination will be as follows: five specialist batsmen, two wicketkeeper-batsmen, two spin-bowling all-rounders, one pace-bowling all-rounder, one specialist spinner, and four fast bowlers. The five specialist batsmen will be Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, and Suryakumar Yadav. The two wicketkeeper-batsmen would be Ishan Kishan and KL Rahul. The two spin-bowling all-rounders, both I have chosen from the left-arm category, would be Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel. The pace-bowling all-rounder would be Hardik Pandya. One specialist spinner – Kuldeep Yadav. And the four fast bowlers would be Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammad Shami, and Arshdeep Singh,” the former Punjab Kings batting coach said.

Sanjay Bangar’s squad for Cricket World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammad Shami, and Arshdeep Singh.