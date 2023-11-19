Cricket World Cup 2023: Urvashi Rautela Lands In Ahmedabad To Watch India Vs Australia Final- WATCH

World Cup 2023: The most anticipated moment of the year is here for cricket lovers. The last ODI World Cup match between India and Australia is scheduled for November 19 at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. India and Australia will compete for the prized World Cup trophy and the title of the best cricket team on the planet, with 130,000 fans in attendance and other high-profile celebrities from around the world.

Actress Urvashi Rautela has landed in Ahmedabad ahead of the World Cup 2023 between India and Australia. She expressed her excitement ahead of the World Cup final saying she has high hopes for her country's success.

#WATCH | Gujarat: Ahead of the ICC World Cup final between India and Australia, actress Urvashi Rautela says, "I am very excited. I am sure India will win the trophy..." pic.twitter.com/6jZf1VRpbr November 19, 2023

News agency ANI shared a video of Urvashi Rautela on X (Formerly Twitter). The actress can be seen in this footage arriving at the airport. During this point, the media notices him and begins questioning him about the World Cup final.

While answering the questions, Urvashi Rautela said, 'I am very excited. I believe that India will win the World Cup trophy. At the same time, she also shared her experience of holding the World Cup trophy and kissing it. After this, when the media asked who is your favorite player. In response, the actress said that the entire team is my favorite.

Previously, actress Urvashi Rautela stated that her 24-carat gold iPhone was stolen during the India-Pakistan World Cup match on October 15, 2023, at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Following that, he made another post about it, stating that mail had arrived from the guy who took the phone. The person who stole the phone requested that the actress pay for his brother's cancer treatment in exchange for returning the phone.

Controversy between Urvashi Rautela And Rishabh Pant

The saga of Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela and cricketer Rishabh Pant may have ended. The two individuals recently made news after exchanging words on social media following Urvashi's interview in which she stated that a person named "RP" called her multiple times and she ignored it. However, at one point, neither celebrity was focused on the other until Pant posted a story and Urvashi responded with another.

Rishabh Pant responded to Urvashi Rautela's statement on Instagram a few times, but nothing was addressed at the actress. She has now decided to respond to Pant's incident with an apology.