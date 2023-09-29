Cricket World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli Or Babar Azam? Rohit Sharma On Who Plays Best Cover Drive

The Cricket World Cup 2023 is soon to get started. The tournament has some of the biggest cricketing stars playing including Virat Kohli and Babar Azam. The two batting giants from India and Pakistan are also known for their beautiful cover drives. Kohli and Babar fans often clash with each other, in regards to who has play the shot to the best of their abilities.

Team India captain Rohit Sharma was asked recently to pick his favourite cover drive. He did not shy away from giving an honest answer. Speaking to journalist Vimal Kumar on his YouTube channel, Rohit said that he finds the cover drives of Virat Kohli, Babar Azam and Joe Root as the best in the world. Rohit added that it is Kohli who has the most accurate cover drive and is the best, in techincal terms.

While Kohli has already become a batting legend, Babar is on the path to become one. Kohli recently crossed 13,000 runs in ODIs. He is being billed as the leading run-scorer of the Cricket World Cup 2023. When India take on Pakistan in the World Cup 2023 on October 14, all eyes will be on these two batting stars.

Babar has entered the World Cup as the No 1 batter in ICC rankings. India's opening batter Shubman Gill is not far away from him. A poot show by Babar and a fifty from Shubman in their respective opening matches will mean that Indian gets to the top for the first time in ICC ODI Batting rankings. Kohli is on the ninth spot in the ICC rankings.

The Pakistani captain was in poor form during the Asia Cup 2023 played in September. He struggled to get going even against India. Babar's weakness is playing the ball that comes into him sharply. It will be interesting to see how he copes up with the challenge posed by the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Hardik Pandya.

On the other hand, Kohli has a great batting record against Pakistan. He has smashed 662 runs in 15 ODIs vs Pakistan, remaining unbeaten for 3 times. The last time India played Pakistan, Kohli had slammed a hundred. He will eyeing a big one at Narendra Modi Stadium during the World Cup.