Cricket World Cup 2023: WATCH David Warner Does Famous 'Srivalli' Dance Step From Pushpa During SA V AUS Semifinal

Australia's opening batter David Warner was in his elements again during the second semi-final of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023. He danced to his favourite Indian film's song in the match while fielding in the deep at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Those who follow the sport and Warner on Instagram clearly know that he loves the Indian movies and makes funny Reels and TikToks on some of the songs. He absolutely loves the film 'Pushpa: The Rise' which stars his favourite actor Allu Arjun. Warner has posted seveal videos of him dancing to the peppy numner 'Srivalli' from the film.

On Thursday night the cricket fans in Kolkata also witnessed the same dance by Warner. The DJ played the song and fans urged the Aussie batter to dance on it. Warner firstly hesitated and just waved the fans as he fielded near the ropes. But once the roar became noisy, he had to do the iconic dance step.

Check the video of the dance here:

Srivalli played by Eden Gardens DJ and David Warner in his element again dancing on it, a total crowd pleaser __ pic.twitter.com/5xOI1yYXix— sohom (@AwaaraHoon) November 16, 2023

Warner slammed 29 off 18 balls when Australia came out to chase the 213-run target given by South Africa in the knockout match. At the time of writing of this article, the chase was heading towards a close finish. Earlier, Australian bowlers bowled well to pick all 10 South Africa wickets for just 212 in under 49 overs.

India have already reached the final of the World Cup. The Men in Blue beat New Zealand by a big margin of 70 runs in the first semi-final on Wednesday. The winner of the SA vs AUS clash meets the rampant India in the final at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad, which is the largest cricket stadium in the whole world.

If Australia lose to South Africa, it could turn out to be the last World Cup game for Warner, who recently turned 37. The Australian cricketer has already told Cricket Australia that he will be speaking with them on his white-ball future once the World Cup is over. The aggressive batter wants to finish on a high and will be hoping that Australia chase down the small target posted by SA in the 2nd semi-final to book a spot in the final.