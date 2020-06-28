हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
World Cup 2019

Cricket World Cup Rewind 2019: All-round South Africa clinched nine-wicket win over Sri Lanka

Amla (80) and captain Du Plessis (96) not only smashed blistering unbeaten fifties but also stitched a 175-run partnership to help South Africa chase down the target in just 37.2 overs.

Cricket World Cup Rewind 2019: All-round South Africa clinched nine-wicket win over Sri Lanka
Image Credits: Twitter/@ICC

On this day in 2019, South Africa produced an all-round performance to clinch a crushing nine-wicket win over Sri Lanka during an International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup 2019 clash at The Riverside Ground.

The ICC took to its official Twitter handle and informed its followers that a superb bowling efforts and unbeaten half-centuries from Hashim Amla and Faf du Plessis saw South Africa beat Lanka on June 28, 2019.

"#OnThisDay last year, a Ok hand bowling effort followed by unbeaten fifties from Hashim Amla and Faf du Plessis saw South Africa to a nine-wicket win over Sri Lanka in #CWC19," the world's governing body tweeted.

South Africa won the toss and opted to field first during that clash of the showpiece event.

Chris Morris, Dwayne Pretorious bagged three wickets each, Kagiso Rabada claimed two wickets and JP Duminy and Andile Phehlukwayo took a wicket each to help South Africa bundle out Sri Lanka for 203 runs.

Avishka Fernando and Kusal Perera were the highest scorers for Sri Lanka with 30 runs each.

In reply, South Africa lost Quinton de Kock cheaply for 15 runs.

Subsequently, Hashim Amla (80) and captain Faf du Plessis (96) not only smashed blistering unbeaten fifties but also stitched a huge partnership of 175 runs to help their national side chase down the target in just 37.2 overs.

Dwaine Pretorius was declared 'Man of the Match' for his figures of three for 25

Tags:
World Cup 2019South Africa vs Sri LankaHashim AmlaFaf du PlessisCricket
Next
Story

Oshane Thomas will be first name I'd pencil in on England tour: Andy Roberts

  • 5,28,859Confirmed
  • 16,095Deaths

Full coverage

  • 98,01,958Confirmed
  • 4,94,181Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT9M46S

NCP president Sharad Pawar's snub to Congress says , 'Remember war of 1962'