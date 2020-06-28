Cricket World Cup Rewind 2019: All-round South Africa clinched nine-wicket win over Sri Lanka

On this day in 2019, South Africa produced an all-round performance to clinch a crushing nine-wicket win over Sri Lanka during an International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup 2019 clash at The Riverside Ground.

The ICC took to its official Twitter handle and informed its followers that a superb bowling efforts and unbeaten half-centuries from Hashim Amla and Faf du Plessis saw South Africa beat Lanka on June 28, 2019.

"#OnThisDay last year, a Ok hand bowling effort followed by unbeaten fifties from Hashim Amla and Faf du Plessis saw South Africa to a nine-wicket win over Sri Lanka in #CWC19," the world's governing body tweeted.

South Africa won the toss and opted to field first during that clash of the showpiece event.

Chris Morris, Dwayne Pretorious bagged three wickets each, Kagiso Rabada claimed two wickets and JP Duminy and Andile Phehlukwayo took a wicket each to help South Africa bundle out Sri Lanka for 203 runs.

Avishka Fernando and Kusal Perera were the highest scorers for Sri Lanka with 30 runs each.

In reply, South Africa lost Quinton de Kock cheaply for 15 runs.

Subsequently, Hashim Amla (80) and captain Faf du Plessis (96) not only smashed blistering unbeaten fifties but also stitched a huge partnership of 175 runs to help their national side chase down the target in just 37.2 overs.

Dwaine Pretorius was declared 'Man of the Match' for his figures of three for 25