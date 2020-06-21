हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Cricket World Cup Rewind 2019: Angelo Mathews, Lasith Malinga helped Sri Lanka stun England

 Lasith Malinga proved to be tormentor-in-chief for Sri Lanka as he finished with figures of four for 43 to help his side bowl out England for 212 runs inside 47 overs.

Cricket World Cup Rewind 2019: Angelo Mathews, Lasith Malinga helped Sri Lanka stun England
Image Credits: Twitter/@YorkshireCCC

On this day last year, Angelo Mathews shone with bat while Lasith Malinga produced brilliant show with ball to help Sri Lanka beat ultimate winners England by 20 runs in an International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup clash at Headingley Carnegie.

The ICC took to its official Twitter handle and informed the followers of Sri Lanka's stunning victory over England in the showpiece event in 2019.The world's cricket governing body also shared the highlights of the match.

"Angelo Mathews - 85, Lasith Malinga - 4/43, #OnThisDay last year, Sri Lanka stunned England in the ICC Men's @cricketworldcup with a 20-run victory in Leeds," the ICC tweeted.

Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat first against England in the 2019 ICC World Cup match.

Lanka lost openers Dimuth Karunaratne (1) and Kusal Perera (2) cheaply.

Avishka Fernando (49) and Kusal Mendis (46) then joined forces and shared a crucial 59-run partnership for the third wicket to steady their side's innings.

Subsequently, Angelo Mathews smashed an unbeaten knock of 85 runs off 115 balls, including five boundaries and a six, to help Sri Lanka post 232 for nine in their stipulated 50 overs.

For England, Jofra Archer and Mark Wood bagged three wickets each. Adil Rashid claimed two wickets, while Chris Woakes also chipped in with a wicket.

In reply, Lasith Malinga proved to be tormentor-in-chief for Sri Lanka as he finished with figures of four for 43 to help his side bowl out England for 212 runs inside 47 overs.

Besides Malinga, Dhananjay de Silva grabbed figures of three for 32, while Isuru Udana and Nuwan Pradeep claimed two and a wicket, respectively.

Ben Stokes (unbeaten at 82) and Joe Root (57) were the top scorers for England.

Malinga was declared 'Man of the Match' for his impressive show with the ball.

While Sri Lanka eventually made a sixth-place finish in the showpiece event, England went on to lift their maiden trophy at the ICC World Cup with a win over New Zealand in the final.

 

ICC World Cup 2019England vs Sri LankaAngelo MathewsLasith MalingaCricket
