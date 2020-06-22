Cricket World Cup Rewind 2019: Mohammad Shami's hat-trick guided India to narrow win over Afghanistan

On this day in 2019, Indian pacer Mohammad Shami bagged a hat-trick to help the Men in Blue seal a narrow 11-run win over Afghanistan in an International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup clash at Ageas Bowl.

Taking to its offcial Twitter handle, the ICC informed its followers of India's victory against Afghanistan on this day last year while also sharing the highlights of the clash.

"#OnThisDay last year, India registered an 11-run win over Afghanistan in the ICC Men's @cricketworldcup.Mohammed Shami finished things in style with a hat-trick," the world's cricket governing body tweeted.

India won the toss and opted to bat first against Afghanistan in the showpiece event.

The Men in Blue lost opener Rohit Sharma cheaply for one run.

Subsequently, skipper Virat Kohli (67) not only smashed a quick-fire half-century but also shared a 57-run partnership with KL Rahul (30) and 58-run stand with Vijay Shankar (29).

Kedhar Jadhav also notched up a crucial knock of 52 runs off 68 balls to help India post a score of 224 for eight in their stipulated 50 overs.

For Afghanistan, Gulbadin Naib and Mohammad Nabi claimed two wickets each, while Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Aftab Alam, Rashid Khan and Rahmat Shah all chipped in with a wicket each.

In reply, Shami claimed brilliant figures of four for 40, including a hat-trick in the last over, to help India wrap Afghanistan's batting line-up for 213 before the last ball.

Besides Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvenra Chahal and Hardik Pandya also took two wickets apiece.

Mohammad Nabi was the highest scorer for Afghanistan with 52 runs, followed by Rahmat Shah's 63-ball 36.

India made a semi-final exit from the tournament after going down against New Zealand by 18 runs. Afghanistan, on the other hand, had a poor outing at the marquee event as they ended the tournament without a win in their 10 group matches.