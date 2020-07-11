Cricket World Cup Rewind 2019: On this day, all-round England outclassed Australia to reach final

On this day last year, an all-round performance from England saw them beat Australia by eight wickets in the second semi-final clash of the International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup and book their place in the summit showdown of the tournament in Birmingham.

The ICC took to its official Twitter handle and informed its followers that England made it to the final clash of the Men's World Cup final for the first time since 1992 on July 11 in 2019.

"#OnThisDay last year, England's all-round performance against Australia helped them storm into an ICC Men's @cricketworldcup final for the first time since 1992," the world's cricket governing body tweeted.

#OnThisDay last year, England's all-round performance against Australia helped them storm into an ICC Men's @cricketworldcup final for the first time since 1992 Log in to the ICC vault for exclusive extended highlights https://t.co/nSKrA56M3J pic.twitter.com/JRRWnDPFWF — ICC (@ICC) July 11, 2020

Australia won the toss and asked England to bowl first in the last-four clash of the marquee event.

Australia made a poor start to their innings, losing opener David Warner and skipper Aaron Finch cheaply for nine and duck, respectively.

Susequently, first-drop Steve Smith (119-ball 85) and wicketkeeper-batsman Alex Carey (46) steadied Australia's innings by stitching a 103-run partnership for the fourth wicket.

Following the duo's dismissals, Australia failed to build partnership and were eventually bundled out for 223 runs inside 49 overs.

Chris Woakes was the pick of the bowlers for England with figures of three for 20.

While Adil Rashid also bagged three wickets, Jofra Archer and Mark Wood contributed with two and a wicket, respectively.

In reply, opener Jason Roy smashed a quick-fire knock of 85 runs, including nine boundaries and five sixes.

Thereafter, Joe Root and skipper Eoin Morgan notched up an unbeaten knocks of 49 and 45, respectively to help England chase down the target in just 32.1 overs and storm into the final.

For Australia, only Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins managed to take a wicket each.

In the final, England went to clinch their maiden ICC World Cup title after beating New Zealand on the basis of more number of boundaries scored after the two teams remained tied following 100 overs and subsequent Super Over.