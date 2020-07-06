Cricket World Cup Rewind 2019: On this day, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul guided India to comfortable win over Sri Lanka

On this day, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul displayed solid performances with the bat to help India clinch a comfortable win over Sri Lanka in an International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup clash in 2019 at Leeds.

The ICC took to its official Twitter handle and informed its followers that a complete performance from the Men in Blue saw them seal a seven-wicket victory against Lanka on July 6 last year.

"#OnThisDay last year, a complete performance from India saw them to a comfortable seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka in #CWC19," the world's cricket governing body tweeted.

#OnThisDay last year, a complete performance from India saw them to a comfortable seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka in #CWC19. Log in to the ICC vault for exclusive extended highlights of the game https://t.co/nSKrA56M3J pic.twitter.com/ZHXn3e7NIx — ICC (@ICC) July 6, 2020

Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat first during the Match 44 of the prestigious event last year.

The Dimuth Karunaratne-led side lost their opening four wickets inside 55 runs.

Subsequently, Angelo Mathew smashed a blistering knock of 113 runs besides also sharing a crucial partnership of 124 runs for the fourth wicket with Lahiru Thirimanne (53 runs) to help Lanka post 264 for seven in their stipulated 50 overs.

Jasprit Bumrah was the pick of the bowlers for India with figures of three for 37.

Meanwhile, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja also chipped in with a wicket each.

In reply, openers Rahul and Rohit not only pulled back a century each but also stitched a huge partnership of 189 runs for the first wicket to help India chase down the target in just 43.3 overs.

Rahul smashed a knock of 118-ball 111, including 11 boundaries and a six. Rohit, on the other hand, scored 94-ball 103 runs, decorated with 14 boundaries and two sixes.

Besides the duo, Kohli also notched up an unbeaten 41-ball 34 runs.For Sri lanka, Lasith Malinga, Isuru Udana and Kasun Rajitha claimed a wicket each.

Rohit was declared 'Man of the Match' for his match-winning knock.

India went on to make a semi-final finish in the 2019 ICC World Cup after slumping to an 18-run defeat against New Zealand.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, made a sixth-place finish in the group stage after winning just three out of nine games in the tournament.