Cricket World Cup Rewind 2019: On this day, Usman Khawaja, Alex Carey helped Australia thrash New Zealand

On this day in 2019, Usman Khawaja and Alex Carey smashed blistering half-centuries before Mitchell Starc came to the fore to guide Australia to a massive 86-run win over New Zealand in an International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup clash at Lord's.

The ICC took to its official Twitter handle and informed its followers of Australia's victory over the Black Caps on this day, while also sharing the highlights of the match.

"#OnThisDay last year, fifties from Usman Khawaja and Alex Carey, followed by a Fire spell from Mitchell Starc, powered Australia to an 86-run win over New Zealand in #CWC19," the world's cricket governing body tweeted.

#OnThisDay last year, fifties from Usman Khawaja and Alex Carey, followed by a spell from Mitchell Starc, powered Australia to an 86-run win over New Zealand in #CWC19. Log in to the ICC vault for exclusive extended highlights of the game https://t.co/nSKrA5omVh pic.twitter.com/w3HefYUtAx — ICC (@ICC) June 29, 2020

Australia won the toss and elected to bat first during that group stage match of the showpiece event.

Australia lost opener David Warner and skipper Aaron Finch cheaply for 16 and eight runs, respectively.

Subsequently, third drop Usman Khawaja smashed a crucial knock of 129-ball 88 runs, including five boundaries to steady his side's innings.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Alex Carey then scored quick-fire 72-ball 71 runs while batting lower down the order to help Australia post a decent score of 243 for nine in their stipulated 50 overs.

For New Zealand, Trent Boult was the pick of the bowlers with figures of four for 51.Lockie Ferguson and Jimmy Neesham also took two wickets each, while Kane Williamson chipped in with a wicket.

In reply, Mitchell Starc proved to be tormentor-in-chief with brilliant figures of five for 26 as Australia bundled out New Zealand for 157 runs.

Jason Behrendorff also bagged two wickets, while Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon and Steve Smith also took a wicket each.

Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor were the top scorers for the Black Caps with 40 and 30 runs, respectively.

Carey was declared 'Man of the Match' for his good show with the bat.

Australia made a semi-final exit from the event after slumping to eight-wicket defeat against England in Edgbaston.

New Zealand, on the other hand, lost to the same side on the basis of less number of boundaries scored after the final clash between the two sides ended in a tie.