Cricket World Cup Rewind: Joe Root's ton led England to 8-wicket win over West Indies in 2019

On this day in 2019, England batsman Joe Root smashed a sublime century to help his side seal an eight-wicket victory over West Indies in an International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup 2019 clash at Rose Bowl Cricket Ground.

The ICC took to its official Twitter handle and informed its followers of England's win which they clinched on this day a year ago.

Along with the tweet, the world's cricket governing body also shared the highlights of the match.

"#OnThisDay last year, a sublime hundred from Joe Root led England to an eight-wicket win against West Indies in CWC19," the ICC tweeted.

England won the toss and opted to bowl first against the Caribbean side during the clash.

Opener Chris Gayle smashed a 41-ball 36 before West Indies lost Evin Lewis and first-drop Shai Hope cheaply for two and 11 runs, respectively.

Subsequently, Nicholas Pooran and Shimron Hetmyer notched up crucial knocks of 63 and 39 before West Indies were bundled out for 212 runs.

For England, Jofra Archer and Mark Wood bagged three wickets each, while Joe Root claimed two wickets.

Meanwhile, Chris Woakes and Liam Plunkett also chipped in with a wicket each.

In reply, opener Joe Root not only smashed a century but also shared a crucial partnership of 95 and 104 runs with Jonny Bairstow (45) and Chris Woakes (40), respectively to help England chase down the target in 33.1 overs.

Root notched up a blistering knock of 100 runs off 94 balls, including 11 boundaries.He was declared 'Man of the Match' for his sublime century.

England went on to clinch their maiden World Cup title at the 2019 edition of the tournament after they defeated New Zealand on the basis of more number of boundaries scored in the final clash at at Lord's.