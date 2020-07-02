Cricket World Cup Rewind: On this day in 2019, Rohit Sharma's ton guided India to win over Bangladesh

On this day last year, Indian opening batsman Rohit Sharma smashed a blistering ton to help India seal a 28-run win over Bangladesh in an International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup clash at Edgbaston Cricket Ground.

The ICC took to its official Twitter handle and informed its followers that Rohit smashed yet another ton of the showpiece event to guide India to win, while Mustafizur Rahman bagged a five-wicket haul in a losing cause.

"Another #CWC19 match, another Rohit Sharma hundred.#OnThisDay last year, Mustafizur Rahman claimed a five-for in a losing cause as India sealed a 28-run win over Bangladesh," the world's cricket governing body tweeted.

Another #CWC19 match, another Rohit Sharma hundred #OnThisDay last year, Mustafizur Rahman claimed a five-for in a losing cause as India sealed a 28-run win over Bangladesh.

The Men in Blue won the toss and opted to bat first against Bangladesh during that group stage match of the World Cup 2019.

Openers KL Rahul (77) and Rohit (104) provided India a perfect start as the duo not only notched up crucial knocks but also stitched a mammoth partnership of 180 runs for the first wicket.

While Rohit smashed seven boundaries and five sixes in his 92-ball knock, Rahul scored six fours and a maximum in his 92-ball innings.

Subsequently, skipper Virat Kohli failed to convert a decent start into a big score and was dismissed for 27-ball 26 runs before Rishabh Pant and MS Dhoni contributed with 48 and 35 runs, respectively to help India post 314 for nine in their stipulated 50 overs.

Mustafizur Rahman was the pick of the bowlers for Bangladesh as he finished with brilliant figures of five for 59.

Meanwhile, all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, Rubel Hassan and Soumya Sarkar all chipped in with a wicket each.

In reply, Jasprit Bumrah bagged four wickets while Hardik Pandya claimed three wickets to help India bundle out Bangladesh for 286 runs in 48 overs.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami and Yuzvendra Chahal also took a wicket each for India.

Shakib Al Hasan and Mohammad Saifuddin were the top scorers for Bangladesh with 74-ball 66 and unbeaten 51 runs, respectively.

Sabbir Rahman (36-ball 36) and Soumya Sarkar (38-ball 33) were other notable scorers for Bangladesh.

Rohit Sharma was declared 'Man of the Match' for his match-winning knock.

While Bangladesh made an eighth-place finish in the showpiece event, India slumped to an 18-run defeat against New Zealand in the semi-final clash.